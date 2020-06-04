The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Seven yeshiva students stuck in Ben-Gurion Airport due to policy change

Some 15 students who had obtained permits to return to their institutions boarded their flight because they had not yet heard of the policy change.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 4, 2020 21:43
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Seven foreign yeshiva students are currently stuck in Ben-Gurion Airport after the Interior Ministry decided on Wednesday not to allow such students into the country due to the spike in COVID-19 cases over recent days.
On May 21, the Interior Ministry decided to allow the entry of foreign yeshiva and seminary students into the country, after many left before Passover when educational institutions were shut down because of the pandemic.
But on Wednesday however, Interior Minister Arye Deri said that “with great pain” he was forced to halt the entry of foreign yeshiva students, and that any permits which have not been used until now would be cancelled.
Some 15 such students who had obtained permits to return to their institutions had a scheduled flight at 23:35 from JFK airport in New York, and boarded the flight because they had not yet heard of the policy change.
An official at Har Etzion Yeshiva in Alon Shvut told The Jerusalem Post that the yeshiva only received notice of the change in policy at 11:55 a.m. Thursday morning long after the flight had taken off, and was therefore unable to alert the three students from the yeshiva on the flight about the problem.
The flight landed at 17:15 Thursday afternoon, and seven yeshiva students in total have been waiting at the airport ever since.
At least six female seminary students were however allowed to enter the country, an Interior Ministry spokesperson told the Post.
The spokesperson said that a decision on whether or not the seven yeshiva students would be allowed in would be made shortly.
Jordan Stebbins, 19, from Detroit, Michigan, who flew from Detroit to Boston and then on to JFK, in order to get on the flight to Israel, and who is currently waiting in the airport, noted that the group had received water but no food since they arrived, and that the restaurants in the food court are not open.



Tags Ben-Gurion Airport yeshiva students Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by