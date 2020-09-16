Seychelles, Iceland, Cuba and Serbia added to Israel’s list of green states

Four countries were removed from Israel’s list of “green countries,” those from which Israelis can return without entering isolation, and four were added.The Health Ministry said that in light of the growing and changing numbers of infected people worldwide, changes to the list established last month had been made. Croatia, Hungary, Austria and Slovenia have been removed from the list. Seychelles, Iceland, Cuba and Serbia were added.The existing list of green states already includes Italy, Estonia, Bulgaria, United Kingdom, Georgia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Greece, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Finland, Canada, Cyprus, Rwanda, Australia, Uruguay, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Taiwan, Norway, Singapore, Portugal and Thailand.Passengers returning from red countries are required to enter 14 days of isolation.The Health Ministry said that it will continue to update the list of green and red countries every two weeks and that passengers who are traveling and planning to return to Israel should check the website regularly. If a green country turns red, travelers will have four days notice during which they can still return to Israel without entering isolation. The announcement came only a few days after the government announced that Ben-Gurion Airport will continue to operate through the closure. Travelers who have already purchased tickets to go abroad during the lockdown will be able to travel. Sales for existing flights will continue but no new flights will be added. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Travelers will need to present inspectors with a ticket valid for a flight within the next four hours to go more than 500 meters from their home to the airport.The airport will follow Purple Ribbon standards and passengers will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. All passengers entering or exiting Israel are also required to fill out an online health declaration before entering the terminal.Those traveling abroad should check the rules and regulations of the country of destination. Some countries require that travelers bring a negative coronavirus test result with them.