The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Seychelles, Iceland, Cuba and Serbia added to Israel’s list of green states

The Health Ministry said that in light of the growing and changing numbers of infected people worldwide, changes to the list established last month had been made.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 13:48
NEARLY EMPTY: Ben-Gurion Airport waiting area (photo credit: SHARON FEIEREISEN)
NEARLY EMPTY: Ben-Gurion Airport waiting area
(photo credit: SHARON FEIEREISEN)
Four countries were removed from Israel’s list of “green countries,” those from which Israelis can return without entering isolation, and four were added.
The Health Ministry said that in light of the growing and changing numbers of infected people worldwide, changes to the list established last month had been made.
Croatia, Hungary, Austria and Slovenia have been removed from the list. Seychelles, Iceland, Cuba and Serbia were added.
The existing list of green states already includes Italy, Estonia, Bulgaria, United Kingdom, Georgia, Germany, Denmark, Hong Kong, Greece, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Finland, Canada, Cyprus, Rwanda, Australia, Uruguay, United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Taiwan, Norway, Singapore, Portugal and Thailand.
Passengers returning from red countries are required to enter 14 days of isolation.
The Health Ministry said that it will continue to update the list of green and red countries every two weeks and that passengers who are traveling and planning to return to Israel should check the website regularly. If a green country turns red, travelers will have four days notice during which they can still return to Israel without entering isolation.
The announcement came only a few days after the government announced that Ben-Gurion Airport will continue to operate through the closure. Travelers who have already purchased tickets to go abroad during the lockdown will be able to travel. Sales for existing flights will continue but no new flights will be added.
Travelers will need to present inspectors with a ticket valid for a flight within the next four hours to go more than 500 meters from their home to the airport.
The airport will follow Purple Ribbon standards and passengers will be asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. All passengers entering or exiting Israel are also required to fill out an online health declaration before entering the terminal.
Those traveling abroad should check the rules and regulations of the country of destination. Some countries require that travelers bring a negative coronavirus test result with them.


Tags Israel Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To Israel, the UAE and Bahrain: Mazal Tov. Mabruk. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Isi Leibler This Rosh Hashanah, pray for a true unity government By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader The problem with normalizing TikTok - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Arik Ascherman Justice for Umm Al Hiran would be true apology - opinion By ARIK ASCHERMAN

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by