Former US Ambassador: Normalization agreement could "generate momentum"

According to the former ambassador, "The US will need to be in dialogue with both Israelis and Palestinians," include Arab partners. This, in light of Iran's proximity to nuclear weaponry.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
NOVEMBER 20, 2020 04:04
Dan Shapiro (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Dan Shapiro
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
WASHINGTON - The normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries “opens up many different opportunities,” said Dan Shapiro, former ambassador to Israel.
Shapiro addressed a webinar hosted by Ron Halber, the Executive director of JCRC of Greater Washington. He said that Jordan and Egypt maintain a cold peace with Israel that is mostly based on a government-to-government and security relationship, but that could change thanks to the recently-signed agreements.
“Imagine the kind of dialogue that UAE or Bahrain or others that [might follow], who are actively trying to have cultural exchange and real warmth and with real depth,” said Shapiro. The former ambassador noted that the Arab countries could be instrumental in promoting the dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians, in supporting joint economical and institutional building. "It seems to me holds significant potential to generate some positive momentum."
Shapiro suggested that “the Palestinians initially felt aggrieved" that Arab countries initiated normalization ties with Israel before the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could reach a resolve.
Arab States, on the other hand, "were tired of waiting for that, and somewhat also tired of some of the Palestinian leadership's decisions to pursue their interests which they believed were enhanced by normalizing with Israel,” he added.
But it doesn't mean that these two goals cannot advance in parallel, the former ambassador argued. “What the United States will need to do is to be also in dialogue with both Israelis and Palestinians and pulling these Arab partners into those discussions as well.”
Shapiro also said that Iran is closer now to breaking out to a nuclear weapon than it was when US President Donald Trump took office.
“The JCPOA established a series of restrictions that by most observers would – as long as they were adhered to – keep Iran about a year [away] from the ability to break out to a nuclear weapon,” he continued. “And after the Trump administration withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, over time, Iran enriched uranium and installed some centrifuges, and today it is much closer. By most estimates, [Iran has] somewhere between three- and six-month breakout rather than a year breakout, if it were to do it.”
He also addressed the need to keep Israel’s qualitative military edge, as three US senators introduced four resolutions aiming to stop the 23 billion-dollar arms sales to the United Arab Emirates.
“There's historical precedent that says [that] when one Arab state like [the] UAE [...] receives a system or [is] able to buy a system like this, others – and particularly Saudi Arabia will eventually also seek it,” said Shapiro. “Maybe Egypt, which has a peace treaty with Israel, will seek it. And that raises very different questions because of geography, because of questions about stability,” he argued.
“And certainly this is something else that should be taken into account when a decision like this is made. So you can see there's a congressional concern, there's a new administration that says it's going to review it, and obviously these QME understandings will need to be studied," he added.
“The whole structure of this three-way arrangement is a little bit strange in a way,” he noted. “It's true that Egypt and Jordan were also recipients of American assistance when they sign[ed] their peace agreements with Israel. It probably undercuts a little bit of what we believe is the right thing as a matter of principle, that Arab nations normalize relations with Israel because that's the right thing to do. If they will only do it if they're rewarded with major arms sales, there are some [other countries] whom it would be much more dangerous to provide [them with] that benefit than maybe it is for the UAE. “


