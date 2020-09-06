Sheikh Samih Natur, writer of first Druze encyclopedia, dies at 74

Natur, a resident of Daliyat al-Karmil, was a famous figure in the Druze community and in the academic world in Israel, having been one of the first academics from the Druze community, who went on to establish the first Druze encyclopedia, offering a rare glimpse into the Druze religion, otherwise shrouded with mystery.

In 1971, Natur established the "Asia" publishing house. He wrote and published hundreds of books, encyclopedias, dictionaries, biographies and periodicals - in Arabic, Hebrew and English. Natur also attended international book fairs in Israel and across Europe.

The sheikh devoted his life to the written word. His works both enriched knowledge in the Druze and Arab communities in Israel, and promoted Druze history and tradition.

Involved in inter-religious conferences and activities across the globe, Natur was considered a symbol of peace, bringing people together from Israel's divers religious mosaic.

He did so through the constant promotion of knowledge. In 1982, he established the Druze journal Al-Amama, which deals with historical, social and religious issues in the Druze community. The journal has published 154 issues and has been distributed in Druze communities in Israel and abroad.

In 2001 the sheikh was acknowledged as an ambassador of peace by the International Peace Foundation and represented Israel in international conferences.

Natur reportedly died of cardiac arrest at his home in Daliyat al-Karmil. He leaves behind him a wife, author Sahem Natur, and six children.

According to Walla! News, the Natur family has received thousands of letters from people across the world expressing their sympathy and appreciation towards the sheikh and his life-long devotion to the values of peace, education and solidarity.

The spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif , also eulogized Natur, who was reportedly a close friend of his.