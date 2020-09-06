The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Sheikh Samih Natur, writer of first Druze encyclopedia, dies at 74

Natur, a prominent Druze leader, wrote and published hundreds of books, encyclopedias, dictionaries, biographies and periodicals - in Arabic, Hebrew and English.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 09:45
Druze-Israelis protest the Nation-State Law (photo credit: REUTERS)
Druze-Israelis protest the Nation-State Law
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Sheikh Samih Natur, considered a cultural and intellectual pillar in the Druze global community, passed away last week at the age of 74, according to Walla! News.  
Natur, a resident of Daliyat al-Karmil, was a famous figure in the Druze community and in the academic world in Israel, having been one of the first academics from the Druze community, who went on to establish the first Druze encyclopedia, offering a rare glimpse into the Druze religion, otherwise shrouded with mystery. 
In 1971, Natur established the "Asia" publishing house. He wrote and published hundreds of books, encyclopedias, dictionaries, biographies and periodicals - in Arabic, Hebrew and English. Natur also attended international book fairs in Israel and across Europe. 
The sheikh devoted his life to the written word. His works both enriched knowledge in the Druze and Arab communities in Israel, and promoted Druze history and tradition.
Involved in inter-religious conferences and activities across the globe, Natur was considered a symbol of peace, bringing people together from Israel's divers religious mosaic.
He did so through the constant promotion of knowledge. In 1982, he established the Druze journal Al-Amama, which deals with historical, social and religious issues in the Druze community. The journal has published 154 issues and has been distributed in Druze communities in Israel and abroad. 
In 2001 the sheikh was acknowledged as an ambassador of peace by the International Peace Foundation and represented Israel in international conferences. 
Natur reportedly died of cardiac arrest at his home in Daliyat al-Karmil. He leaves behind him a wife, author Sahem Natur, and six children. 
According to Walla! News, the Natur family has received thousands of letters from people across the world expressing their sympathy and appreciation towards the sheikh and his life-long devotion to the values of peace, education and solidarity. 
The spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, also eulogized Natur, who was reportedly a close friend of his.


Tags Druze ambassador publishing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo How Israel has failed in the battle against coronavirus By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why does IDF chief Aviv Kochavi not speak to the public? – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
5 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by