Shimon Peres: Legacy and leadership that led to the Abraham Accords

President Shimon Peres was a renaissance man of breathtaking intellectual horizons. One of the architects of the rebirth of the Jewish people in its homeland, Shimon was a man of peace who never lost hope that Israel would one day live in harmony with its Arab neighbors. His legacy and leadership set the stage for the momentous signing of the Abraham Accords by Israel, the UAE and Bahrain. Awarding him the Herzl Prize of the World Jewish Congress was but a small token of gratitude for his many contributions to the well-being of the Jewish people and the Jewish state.



The author is the president of the World Jewish Congress.

