Shin Bet head violates coronavirus restrictions

According to the report, family members including Argaman's daughter, his wife's daughter and her husband and son, and others - some reportedly arriving from far away - visited Argaman's private residence during Sukkot.

Argaman joins a long list of Israeli public figures, including senior state officials and politicians, whose violation of lockdown restrictions were recently exposed - setting a bad example and contributing to an already damaged public trust in government guidelines for combating the coronavirus.

According to the restrictions approved by the coronavirus cabinet, entering other families' Sukkahs is prohibited, and will lead to a NIS 500 fine. This applies to people found staying in houses of others, which is also not allowed.

Deputy director-general of the Health Ministry, Itamar Grotto, told Kan News that he "can only feel disappointed" after hearing about the report on Argaman's violation of restrictions.

"Personally, I don't visit my mother. We only speak over the phone," Grotto added.

Argaman assumed office as head of the Shin Bet in May 2016, after being appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He lives with his wife Anat and their three children in Rosh HaAyin. The Shin Bet responded by stating that they "do not comment on issues relating to the private life of head of the Shin Bet."