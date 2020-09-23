The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Smart Shooter develops SMASH Hopper to be mounted on armored vehicles

Next step: Mount precision fire control system on autonomous vehicle

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 16:12
The SMASH Hopper by Smart Shooter
Israeli small arms manufacturer Smart Shooter has released a light remote-controlled weapon station dubbed SMASH Hopper that can be mounted on an armored tactical vehicle and successfully hit moving targets both on the ground and in the air from more than 300 meters.
Weighing some 15 Kg, the SMASH Hopper is a compact and easily deployable system is controlled by an operator from a safe distance or from inside a protected vehicle when mounted on the Plasan Re’em Armored Toyota Hilux vehicle and provides a “one shot-one hit” capability.
Like other systems manufactured by Smart Shooter, it features a safe trigger mechanism and offers day and night capability with automatic scanning and target detection. The system can be deployed on various lightweight manned and unmanned vehicles and platforms.
SMASH Hopper can be used for multiple mission scenarios including force protection, border security, anti-drone, remote ambush, as well as low profile operations at complex urban environments.
Plasan Re’em CEO Yaakov Ben-Ari said that integrating the SMASH Hopper onto the vehicle “creates a tiebreaker solution that dramatically increases accuracy, lethality, and survivability of small arms.”
According to him, the system is “ideal” for special forces, law enforcement and border security, “especially in scenarios where weight, time, and precision play an indispensable role."
Smart Shooter CEO Michal Mor called the installation of the SMASH Hopper on armored 4x4 vehicles “another step in a series of trials for different configurations and applications of the SMASH Hopper, and once again, we were thrilled to see how every bullet finds its target.”
Mor told The Jerusalem Post that the SMASH Hopper is “an extension of our line which protects and aids maneuvering ground forces. This type of system with its size and capability can accompany ground forces wherever they go.”
The company, which is developing lightweight solutions designed so that forces on the battlefield can easily carry them, aim to have troops hit their targets with “ultimate precision” and at “large ranges in order to avoid collateral damage,” Mor said.
Thousands of SMASH 2000 systems manufactured by Smart Shooter are in use by the IDF along the Gaza border and hundreds more are in use by the US Special Forces.
The SMASH 2000 gives troops a precision anti-drone system on their weapon with an attachable sighting device with built-in targeting algorithms that can track and hit drones and other airborne targets flying at high speed at ranges of up to 120 meters with the first shot.
Mounted on a vehicle, the SMASH Hopper allows for the distance between the operator and target to “even more than before and is ideal for the protection of large, broad and dynamic areas such as borders – where you need to be able to control a large area and hit any wanted target fast and precisely,” Mor said.   
“You never know what the soldier might encounter during war” and mounting the system on manned vehicles “is just the beginning...we would like to see it mounted on different platforms,” she added.
Shir Ahuvia, VP Product at Smart Shooter told the Post that the company took the “same system” as SMASH 2000 and “put it on a remoted controlled station” that can be mounted on vehicles such as the Re’em and even autonomous or robotic vehicle.
Once mounted on the vehicle the system can be controlled by the operator sitting inside the armored vehicle or at a distance or a few hundred meters.
“The operator doesn’t have to leave the vehicle to shoot the target, be it ground or aerial targets,” she said, adding that “this increases survivability and not only the lethality of the soldier.”
According to Ahuvia, the SMASH Hopper still has several rounds of testing to go through before it becomes operational including designing and developing the system for remote-controlled vehicles.
“The combination of a light fire control system with autonomous vehicles is definitely something we see for our products,” she said.


Tags IDF IDF Israel Vehicle
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The European Union should follow the UAE's example on Israel relations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by