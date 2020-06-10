Smotrich: Judicial rope choking settlers, will hang on Netanyahu's neck

The Israeli right cried foul, judicial bias and charged that High Court of Justice was attempting to interfere with upcoming sovereignty plans as it railed against Tuesday’s judicial ruling to void a law that would have retroactively legalized 4,000 settler homes.Among the harshest critics was MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) who spoke about against judicial dictatorship and warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he would be toppled by that same dictatorship. “Mr. Prime Minister, the rope that stretches around the neck of the settlement today is the same rope that will be tied to your neck. Do not expect justice,” Smotrich said, in reference to Netanyahu’s own trial on corruption charges.The right-wing politicians and settlers have long argued that the HCJ discriminated against them, particularly with regard to land cases involving Palestinians. One, the signature hallmarks of the last Netanyahu government was an attempt by former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to revolutionize the judiciary system so that it was more likely to favor settler rights in Judea and Samaria the name of the public good. The 2017 Settlements Law voided Tuesday by the court, was a signature piece of legislation that reflected that outlook. It authorized 4,000 settler homes built on private Palestinian property, while offering the landowners compensation.As a piece of that argument they also contended that the High Court of Justice had too much judicial power and as a result had usurped powers to set policy for the state, that should otherwise be done by the Knesset and government.Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein immediately tweeted, “the High Court has lost it and has appointed itself to be the legislative, executive and judiciary bodies all at the same time. This must end. The only way to do so is through the Supreme Court override bill. If the High Court does not recognize its own limitations the Knesset will have to clarify them.”In contrast, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tweeted about the need to respect the court.“We respect the High Court's decision on the [Settlements] law. The High Court has the full authority to examine legislation in the State of Israel. We will ensure that every decision of the High Court is respected, and we will not allow the rule of law to be harmed,” he said.Smotrich said it was no accident that the HCJ had issued its ruling now, that new government was formed which was unlikely to toe the same judicial policy line with regard to unauthorized settlement construction. “The strongest political body in the country [the HCJ] was waiting for a more lax government, that would not move on the Supreme Court Override Bill would continue with extreme left-wing” rulings, Smotrich said.“For years, the so-called High Court has trampled over citizen's right, distorted the Knesset's laws so that they conform to a progressive and post-Zionist agenda that always favors enemy’s civil rights over its state’s own citizens,” Smotrich said.In a warning to the court, he said, “know that all dictatorships will fall. Sooner or later the people will rise, the Knesset will legislate, control will be returned to the people, and the Israeli public will free themselves from the violent strangulation.”MK Michal Shir (Likud) said the decision was a “brute trampling” by the court on the government’s prerogative to handle diplomatic matters. It’s proximity to the pending plan to apply sovereignty was not accidental, she said.“It is incumbent upon us, the elected officials, to fulfill the promise given to the public and to apply sovereignty to all the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria,” she said.Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz said that once again the HCJ had proved that it “did not recognize the rights of Jews and settlers,” adding that “there is no democracy and no rule of law in Jerusalem.”Economic Affairs Minister Amir Peretz [Labor] said called on all politicians to respect the court’s decision that what was illegal could not be legalized.He added that he also believe the court decision was a statement against pending Israeli annexation plans. “The other conclusion is that “everything should be done to avoid unilateral steps and unilateral annexation. Despite the difficulties involved, negotiations [with the Palestinians] is the preferred path,” Peretz tweeted.Some of the 13 NGO’s who file the petition to the court against the Settlements Law, issued a statement that welcomed the decision to void the law, noting that judges had stated the obvious, “thou shall not steal.”This included the left-wing Israeli NGOs, Yesh Din, Peace Now and Association for Civil Rights in Israel.The law was “a black mark on the Israeli Knesset and on Israeli democracy and the High Court of Justice,” which it said, “retroactively legalize thievery and allow systematic plundering of land.” The NGOs continued, “We have curbed this unsuccessful attempt to expropriate private land of people, living under occupation by a government they did not choose, for the benefit of new settlements aimed at fragmenting the West Bank.”The NGOs said the decision, “raises a red flag to protagonists of annexation. Let it be clear: if the government of Israel goes ahead with its plan to annex, it will implement the harsh damages the HCJ sought to prevent by revoking this bill.”Joint List MK Ayman Odeh said that the ruling was an important victory against land theft, but said it had little practice meaning added that as long as Israel continued its “occupation” of the West Bank as well its preparations annexation of portions of it.“It like forbidding the bank robbers from only stealing the hostages wallets,” Odeh said.