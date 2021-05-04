Special prayer held at Rambam hospital for those injured at Meron

Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau arrived on Monday to Rambam Medical Center to have a prayer for the health of those injured in the Meron disaster.The Rabbi first arrived to help mourn those who died with their families and then came to visit those who have been injured. He then held a special prayer service for those injured."I was near the beds of the injured, in the past few days. I have also been visiting the families of those who have been killed, and I got to listen to how each of them, realizing that God has chosen to take from us the finest of people," the Rabbi said before the prayer. "In these days, it's important to remember we are all one people. And that we should pray for the souls of the 45 who have died in that terrible disaster, and wish for the swift recovery of those who were injured."Funerals for the victims of the Mount Meron stampede were held throughout the night on Saturday as the country continued to mourn the deadly tragedy that struck the Jewish Holy site on Thursday night.