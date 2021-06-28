The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Spencer Tunick heading back to Dead Sea?

An online fundraising campaign is attempting to bring famed photographer Spencer Tunick back to Israel to photograph the Dead Sea in an effort to finance a museum in Arad.

By GABRIELLE ABRAMS  
JUNE 28, 2021 20:03
SPENCER TUNICK’S art project at Metzoke Dragot was designed to draw attention to the sinkholes at the Dead Sea. (photo credit: SPENCER TUNICK)
SPENCER TUNICK’S art project at Metzoke Dragot was designed to draw attention to the sinkholes at the Dead Sea.
(photo credit: SPENCER TUNICK)
An online fundraising campaign is attempting to bring famed photographer Spencer Tunick back to Israel to photograph the Dead Sea in an effort to finance a museum in Arad that will focus on the region.
Tunick, who is known for his mass gathering photos of nude subjects, has previously brought attention to environmental issues plaguing the Dead Sea. In 2011 Tunick came to Israel through a Kickstarter campaign and photographed over 1200 volunteers nude in the Dead Sea. This photograph helped the Dead Sea to be considered the Eighth Wonder of the World, corresponding to increased tourism and an economic boom in the region. 
However, according to co-founder of the Dead Sea Revival Project and founder of the Dead Sea Museum, Ari Fruchter, “environmental issues in the region have now gone from bad to worse.”
Tunick returned five years ago to draw attention to sinkholes that destroyed the Mineral and Ein Gedi beaches, including the location of the 2011 shoot. 
Today the northern basin of the sea has been overrun by sinkholes due to continuously receding water levels, resulting in very little beach in the area. 
Fruchter explains that receding water levels are “due 70% from evaporation and 30% from industry that pumps out the water for mining salts.” 
If trends continue at this rate, Fruchter believes that the Dead Sea will be almost if not completely gone in 50 years. 
The museum he’s spearheading, to be built in Arad, will simulate the experience of visiting the Dead Sea for when it will no longer be possible due to sinkholes and receding water levels. The architecture of the building occurs both in and out of the water, with aspects mimicking the alluring experience of walking on water. Tunick’s photographs will also be featured prominently with the museum. 
For Fruchter, the motivation to save the Dead Sea stems from its unique therapeutic properties and long history. 
“We’re the hi-tech nation so we should use all of the resources we have to protect it, preserve it and rejuvenate it,” Fruchter said.
The efforts to save the Dead Sea will be facilitated mainly through a Headstart campaign that is aiming to raise at least NIS 120,000. 
“This is the first time that anyone in the world who cares about the Dead Sea can support it,” Fruchter said. “Until now there was no dollar that anyone could spend that would directly have a positive impact on the Dead Sea.” 
The Headstart page can be found: here. 
Tunick is also looking for nude models for his next artistic installation. Those 18 and above and interested in participating should email SpencerTunickDeadSea2021@gmail.com with a fully clothed self-photograph, mailing address, age, gender, and occupation. 

Those looking to preview the museum prior to opening can visit: https://www.thedeadseamuseum.com/ which includes a virtual replica of the project created by the design firm, Neumann Heiner Architects. 


Tags dead sea culture photography
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust restitution: For Poland, none is too much

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benji Levy

The desired consequences of the new government unifying Israel - opinion

 By BENJI LEVY
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by