Jordan pulls plug on Red-Dead water project with Israel - report

Jordan has decided not to pursue a revival of the highly publicized desalination water project dubbed the “Red-Dead” that had long been considered a symbol of cooperation between the Hashemite Kingdom, Israel and the Palestinian Authority, KAN News reported on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry and Ministry of Regional Cooperation have not received any formal notification of Jordan’s decision.

The project, initiated in 2002, has long been frozen and professionals have expressed concern about environmental issues and the cost effectiveness of the project compared to other alternatives.

According to the Israeli NGO EcoPeace, the initial project would have piped 2 billion cubic meters of water from Aqaba to a desalination plant near the Dead Sea. The 800 million c.m. of water that would have been produced would have been sent back to Jordan while the salty residue would have been piped into the Dead Sea to stabilize it and restore its shrinking shore line, according to EcoPeace. The link between the Dead Sea and the Red Sea, led to the project’s nick name.

Later versions of the project also scaled down the project, and placed a desalinization plant near Aqaba with the salty resident piped to the Dead Sea. The project also included water sales to Israel and the Palestinian Authority, according to EcoPeace.

Jordan, according to KAN, is now expected to move forward with a smaller desalinization project within the Kingdom without any partnerships with Israel or the Palestinian Authority.

Jordan suffers from severe water shortages that have helped fuel some of the instability and frustration with the Hashemite monarchy.

Among the criticism leveled against former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was his failure to leverage Israel’s water technology to help stabilize Jordan and improve relations between the two counties. Jordan-Israel ties frayed under Netanyahu.

Its 1994 peace treaty with Jordan mandates that Israel provide Jordan with 55m. c.m. of water annually at 3 cents per c.m. In 2010 the allocation was increased by 10m. c.m at 40 cents a meter. This year it agreed to provide Jordan with an additional 3m. c.m. at the same 40 cents price.