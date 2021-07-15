The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

10 things to know as Israel gears up for Tokyo Olympics

Will more Israeli athletes ascend the winners’ podium this summer in Tokyo?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 15, 2021 16:44
Israeli Olympians dressed in new uniforms from Castro. (photo credit: HAREL INSURANCE COMPANY)
Israeli Olympians dressed in new uniforms from Castro.
(photo credit: HAREL INSURANCE COMPANY)
 Israel brought home two bronze medals – both in judo — from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Will more Israeli athletes ascend the winners’ podium this summer in Tokyo?

That’s the big question as Israel prepares to send its largest-ever Olympic delegation of 89 athletes to the 2020 Summer Olympics.

While our athletes are busy training to be faster, higher and stronger (that’s the Olympic motto) than their counterparts from 205 other countries, we’ve been busy gathering fun facts about Israel’s participation in the world’s ultimate sports festival.

As we get closer to the start of the Games, and during the competitions, we’ll bring you additional exciting content on the athletes representing Israel.

This is Israel’s 17th Summer Olympics

Israel has participated in every Summer Olympics between the Helsinki Games in 1952 and the Rio Games in 2016, except the 1980 Moscow Games.

Israel began participating in the Winter Olympics in 1994.

The medals we’ve won
 
Israel has won nine Summer Olympics medals: Yael Arad (silver, judo, 1992), Oren Smadja (bronze, judo, 1992); Gal Fridman (bronze, sailing, 1996); Michael Kolganov (bronze, canoeing, 2000); Ariel Ze’evi (bronze, judo, 2004), Gal Fridman (gold, sailing, 2004); Shahar Zubari (bronze, sailing, 2008), Yarden Gerbi (bronze, judo, 2016) and Ori Sasson (bronze, judo, 2016).

Biggest delegations ever

Israel sent 47 athletes in 17 sports to the 2016 Rio Games. The 2020/21 roster includes 89 athletes competing in 18 sports (see item #10). The full delegation, with coaches and other staff and officials, numbers 219.

Waving the blue-and-white

Swimmer Yaakov Tomarkin, 29, and triple jumper Hannah Knyazeva-Minenko, 31, were chosen as the flagbearers for the Israeli delegation at the Olympics opening ceremonies.

Tokyo is the third Olympics for both. Knyazeva-Minenko was part of the Ukrainian delegation to the 2012 London Games before moving to Israel.

New sports
 
This year, Israeli Olympians will compete for the first time in baseball, archery, surfing and equestrian.

The 24-player Israeli National Baseball Team will face off against the United States for its first game in the Olympic tournament.

Israeli equestrians who qualified to compete include Ashlee Bond, Danielle Goldstein Waldman, Teddy Vlock and Alberto Michán Halbinger.

Anat Lelior, 21, will be Israel’s first Olympic surfer – a new sport this year. Itay Shanny, 22, is Israel’s first Olympic archer.

Feeling the love in Watari

Barak Shine from the Israeli Embassy in Japan was invited to participate in the traditional pre-Games torch race in June. When the runners got to Watari, residents waved Israeli flags and banners.

Their appreciation stems from Israel having been the first country to send medical personnel to Watari following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Watari City Hall has flown the Israeli flag for the past two years, since officially signing on as Israel’s host city for the Olympics.

It’s a family affair

Both the Olympic and Paralympic delegations include married couples, each with a Jewish husband and non-Jewish wife. Maru Teferi and Selamawit Dagnachew Teferi are Olympic runners originally from Ethiopia.

Olympic runner Maru Teferi and Selamawit Dagnachew Teferi. (Harel)Olympic runner Maru Teferi and Selamawit Dagnachew Teferi. (Harel)

In addition, we have siblings: Brothers Shachar (27) and Ran Sagiv (24) will be competing for Team Israel as triathlon athletes

Collector’s item

Three postage stamps were issued by the Israel Stamp Service in celebration of the Tokyo Olympics. Designed by Baruch Na’a, each stamp features one Olympic sport: swimming, horseback riding and gymnastics. The athletes are drawn in between two blue wavy lines to symbolize the national flag.

Star of David inspiration

Israel’s official uniform for the opening and closing ceremonies – T-shirts, chino shorts and pants and a transparent nylon jacket – is inspired by the Star of David. As in the past six Olympics, the uniforms were designed and manufactured by Israeli fashion house Castro.

Team Israel on TikTok

Because the Tokyo Games will be closed to spectators due to Covid concerns, the Israeli Olympic Committee launched a collaboration with video-sharing app TikTok to present exclusive content of the delegation and its travels in Tokyo.

More than 300 pieces of original content were already released: videos introducing Israeli athletes, interviews with international athletes, quizzes, challenges, footage from past games and much more.

This article was written in cooperation with Harel.



Tags olympics Tokyo Tokyo 2020 Olympics 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Gaza - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by