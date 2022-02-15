The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Israeli Sports

Israeli basketball: Sfairopoulos out as Macabi Tel Aviv coach

Head coach Ioannis Sfairopoulos had struggled to get his squad to play a winning brand of basketball this campaign.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 22:13
IOANNIS SFAIOPOULOS had plenty of highlights in four seasons as Maccabi Tel Aviv coach before the sides parted ways yesterday (photo credit: MACCABI TEL AVIV/COURTESY)
IOANNIS SFAIOPOULOS had plenty of highlights in four seasons as Maccabi Tel Aviv coach before the sides parted ways yesterday
(photo credit: MACCABI TEL AVIV/COURTESY)

Following Monday night’s Israel State Cup derby loss, Maccabi Tel Aviv and head coach Ioannis Sfairopoulos parted ways with the club after an inconsistent season to date for the yellow-and-blue that saw it lose three times to cross-town rival Hapoel Tel Aviv for the first time since 1969.

Sfairopoulos had struggled to get his squad to play a winning brand of basketball this campaign, whether it was in the domestic league – where Maccabi has a 9-6 record and currently sits in third place – or in the Euroleague, where the club is in 12th place a game under .500 with a record of 11-12.

However, after a pair of league losses to the Reds over the past couple of months plus a devastating defeat in the one-game knockout State Cup semifinal, Maccabi management finally pulled the plug after four seasons with Sfairopoulos as the bench boss.

“We tried to do our best and this is a bad loss for our club, we all know what this loss is for the club,” Sfairopoulos said following Monday’s defeat. “We want to apologize to our fans and I know how bad it is. We are suffering with them and we will try to do the best the rest of the way.”

However, Maccabi will go the rest of the way with a different face on the bench as it is expected that the club’s head of scouting, Avi Even, will take over the reins on an interim basis until a permanent head coach is found.

SCOTTIE WILBEKIN (left) and Maccabi Tel Aviv will aim to avenge a pair of recent losses to Idan Zalmanson and Hapoel Tel Aviv when the clubs duel tonight in the State Cup semifinals. (credit: WINNER LEAGUE/COURTESY)SCOTTIE WILBEKIN (left) and Maccabi Tel Aviv will aim to avenge a pair of recent losses to Idan Zalmanson and Hapoel Tel Aviv when the clubs duel tonight in the State Cup semifinals. (credit: WINNER LEAGUE/COURTESY)

The Greek head coach was appointed to take over for Neven Spahija in November 2018 and while the team did not advance to the Euroleague playoffs, it ended up winning the Israeli league title for the first of three straight under Sfairopoulos.

The 2019/20 season was a banner year for Maccabi as it was well on its way to the Euroleague playoffs until COVID-19 halted the season in its tracks and canceled the balance of the continental campaign. However, the Israeli league returned after a hiatus and with the help of Deni Avdija and Amar’e Stoudemire, Sfairopoulos took home his second local championship.

Last season, Maccabi once again had issues in Euroleague action, but Sfairopoulos was able to guide the team to yet another league title as well as his first Israel State Cup.

This past summer, the club’s management brought in a number of high-profile veteran players to try and make a run to the Euroleague postseason for the first time since the 2015 campaign under Guy Goodes. However, Sfairopoulos simply had not been able to get the best out of the squad and find the right rotations.

While management had considered replacing the coach a number of months ago, it decided to stand pat during a season that saw a number of games postponed due to the pandemic. However, following the third loss to Hapoel Tel Aviv, things reached a boiling point and the decision was made to make a sideline change.



Tags Israel sports basketball maccabi tel aviv israeli sports
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by