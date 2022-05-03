Dortmund coming to Israel, to take on Maccabi Netanya

Borussia Dortmund, the German top-tier soccer club, is coming for its first game against an Israeli team in Israel in two weeks in preparation for the 2022/2023 soccer season.

A delegation from Dortmund, which will include the squad, management and former star players, will hold a showcase game against Maccabi Netanya at Bloomfield Stadium on May 17 at 8 p.m.

"We have long-established connections to and with Israel, so we were particularly pleased to receive an invitation to play a friendly against Maccabi Netanya," said BVB CEO Hans Joachim Watzke, adding: "We were welcomed with open arms during our visits to Israel in 2019 and 2020, and had many memorable encounters with people in the country. All the more reason, then, that I’m looking forward to bringing the team along to meet new friends and pay a visit to our many fans in Israel."

The group will be in Israel from May 15 until May 18, during which it will be, among other activities, visiting Yad Vashem Museum to lay a memorial bouquet and hear testimony from a Holocaust survivor.

There will also be a fan meeting with the "Borussia Israelis" group, details of which will be provided at a later date.A senior representative of the team arrived in Israel last week to close the final details for the arrival of the delegation.

The team's visit is part of a broader initiative by Comtec Group, which brings some of the biggest sporting events in the world to Israel. From the French Super Cup, which is coming to Israel at the end of July, to the unforgettable game between Argentina and Uruguay that took place in the country just a couple of years ago, Comtec Group has brought and continues to bring some of the most exciting games in the world to Israel's stadiums.

Ticket sales will open this Thursday at 7 p.m. through the Leaan Ticket Office, tickets starting at NIS 75 for children, youth and soldiers. For further information, please visit www.leaan.co.il