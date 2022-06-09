AS Roma delegation visits Jerusalem before Spurs match

An AS Roma delegation, led by Maurizio Lombardo, the sporting and professional director of the team, along with the team's security officer and the team's travel and logistics coordinator, arrived in Israel for preparations and coordination for their game vs Tottenham on July 30 in Haifa at Sammy Ofer.

The delegation toured Jerusalem, visited the holy sites for Jews and Christians, had Jerusalem hummus and then visited the stadium.

The delegation was very impressed with the stadium and noted that the game in Israel is very important for the team because it is before the start of the season and after the game in Israel, the team will travel to play Barcelona.

A statement put out by the delegation said: "Because AS Roma want it to be a great event not only for the club but also for the whole country and all the fans - and all the Roma fans - the club hopes they will come and enjoy the game and support the team.

"This game will be a great opportunity for AS Roma to play against a leading European club like Tottenham, in Israel, and prepare in the most appropriate way possible for the new season."