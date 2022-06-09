The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
AS Roma delegation visits Jerusalem before Spurs match

The delegation toured Jerusalem, visited the holy sites for Jews and Christians, had Jerusalem houmous and then visited the stadium.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 9, 2022 16:26
FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Roi Malka, Lior Perry, Moti Sobel, Maurizio Lombardo, Valerio de Cristopro, Mauro Rozenshain (photo credit: MORAG BITON)
FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Roi Malka, Lior Perry, Moti Sobel, Maurizio Lombardo, Valerio de Cristopro, Mauro Rozenshain
(photo credit: MORAG BITON)

An AS Roma delegation, led by Maurizio Lombardo, the sporting and professional director of the team, along with the team's security officer and the team's travel and logistics coordinator, arrived in Israel for preparations and coordination for their game vs Tottenham on July 30 in Haifa at Sammy Ofer.

The delegation toured Jerusalem, visited the holy sites for Jews and Christians, had Jerusalem hummus and then visited the stadium.

The delegation was very impressed with the stadium and noted that the game in Israel is very important for the team because it is before the start of the season and after the game in Israel, the team will travel to play Barcelona.

The statement

A statement put out by the delegation said: "Because AS Roma want it to be a great event not only for the club but also for the whole country and all the fans - and all the Roma fans - the club hopes they will come and enjoy the game and support the team. 

"This game will be a great opportunity for AS Roma to play against a leading European club like Tottenham, in Israel, and prepare in the most appropriate way possible for the new season."



