The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Heroic Israeli performance falls short of European soccer title

The Israelis were the better side against their English counterparts, who capitalized late on to win the under-19 European Championships.

By ORI LEWIS
Published: JULY 2, 2022 21:47
England's Jarell Quansah in action with Israel's Stav Lamkin (photo credit: REUTERS/RADOVAN STOKLASA)
England's Jarell Quansah in action with Israel's Stav Lamkin
(photo credit: REUTERS/RADOVAN STOKLASA)

Israel’s national under-19 soccer team lost 3-1 in extra time to England in the final of the European Championships in Trnava, Slovakia on Friday, the best ever performance by an Israeli national team in any soccer competition since the country joined the European fold in 1992.

Undaunted by the experience of their opponents, who also beat them 1-0 earlier in the competition, the Israelis were much the better side in the first half and had several chances to score, as their individual skills often baffled their English opponents.

Israel takes the lead

Israel eventually made their dominance count and took the lead in the 40th minute when Oscar Gloukh of Maccabi Tel Aviv received the ball inside the area, got past two defenders and shot high to the right of England goalkeeper Matthew Cox to the delight of the small Israeli contingent in the mainly empty stadium and many more watching at home on TV, who all broke into wild celebrations.

Israel's Oscar Gloukh celebrates scoring their first goal with Tai Abed (credit: REUTERS/RADOVAN STOKLASA) Israel's Oscar Gloukh celebrates scoring their first goal with Tai Abed (credit: REUTERS/RADOVAN STOKLASA)

While Israel might have had more goals, coach Ofir Haim’s charges took their slim lead into the halftime break hoping to consolidate their lead in the second 45 minutes.

But Gloukh’s goal five minutes before the break was the wake-up call England needed, and they responded soon after a calming cup of tea – or a stern telling-off by their coach Ian Foster – in the dressing room.

England makes it level

Whichever it was, England was soon back on level terms when Callum Doyle scored for the favorites after a 52nd-minute corner.

Israel was not disheartened, however, and the players continued to show some of their deft skills and uncharacteristically good defending as play progressed.  

They were also the beneficiaries of a bit of good fortune when with 10 minutes to go, England’s Carney Chukwuemeka hit a powerful, low diagonal shot that beat everybody, including Israeli goalkeeper Tomer Zarfati, but hit the post and was cleared.

It was a chance to breathe a sigh of relief as the referee blew for full time with the teams still deadlocked and 30 minutes of extra time beckoning.

Extra time sees England squeeze past Israel

But the additional period proved just a little too much for the Israelis as they began to tire and England took the lead through Chukwuemeka, who scored in the 108th minute. Desperately going forward seeking the equalizer that might send the match to a penalty shootout allowed Aaron Ramsey to seal the result with a third England goal in the 116th minute.

Jubilant England ended the tournament unbeaten as they claimed their second under-19 UEFA European Championship title, having also won in 2017. Israel played in the competition once previously, in 2014, when they failed to progress beyond the group stages of the tournament.

Israel's Nehorai Ifrah looks dejected after losing the European Championship final (credit: REUTERS/RADOVAN STOKLASA) Israel's Nehorai Ifrah looks dejected after losing the European Championship final (credit: REUTERS/RADOVAN STOKLASA)

Israel’s coach Haim said: “We played excellent football, it was amazing. Watching as a coach from the side, I couldn’t believe this was my team. Usually we play very good football, but today I saw the best football this team has ever played and I’m very proud.”

Haim’s counterpart, Foster, was also complimentary about Israel’s showing.

“Credit to Israel, first half they were by far the better side. The only positive from the first half is that it was only one [goal]. We changed a couple of things round at half-time, and I think over the course of the second 45 minutes and extra time, we were deserved winners. I’m delighted for the players. They’ve worked really, really hard. Not only in this camp but in March and in November to get us here.”

One of the bonuses for Israel from this tournament is that the team has qualified for the under-20 World Cup that will be played next May and June in Indonesia.



Tags Israel sports soccer israeli football England
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
2

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
3

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
4

COVID-19’s 6th wave begins, with more seriously ill and more deaths

ONE OF THE trends during the COVID pandemic has been a tendency of social media to drive obsessive hot-takes around each new crisis.
5

Protein-heavy diet linked to healthier eating choices - study

Fish on a bed of vegetables

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by