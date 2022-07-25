Assaf Cohen wins the Maccabiah Open gold medal for second time

The Israeli champion in golf for the past eight years, Assaf Cohen from Or Akiva won the Maccabiah Open gold medal and was crowned for the second time in a row.

After receiving the gold medal from Caesarea Development Company CEO Michael Karsenti, an excited Assaf said, “As the son of a former Israeli golf champion, Avi Cohen, you can definitely say that I was born here – at Caesarea Golf Club. As a child, I would come back from kindergarten to change clothes and come to practice here at the club.”The 29-year-old from Or Akiva won the competition with only 283 strokes and a 5-under par final score.

The silver medal was won by Jeremy Fuchs, a member of the Australian delegation – the largest non-Israeli delegation at the 21st Maccabiah Games – who completed the competition with a 288 total.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The bronze medal was won by the young Itay Cohen (17) who has no family connection to Assaf, but also plays at Caesarea Golf Club, and finished with a 291 total score.

In the team competition, the Israeli national team won with team members including Roy Edelman, Yair Thaler, Eitan Salomon, Assaf Cohen, Kobi Hacham, Itay Cohen, Denis Leonov, Oren Geri, Itamar Cohen, Dor Hacham and Elad Hasson.

Caesarea Golf Club

The Caesarea Golf Club hosted around 250 Jewish golfers from 18 different countries, including the USA, Germany, Australia, Argentina, England, South Africa, Mexico, Spain, Scotland, Uruguay, Canada, Sweden, France and more.

Both male and female golfers of all ages demonstrated great determination, perseverance and excellent playing skills in various team and individual categories noted with great satisfaction that they had an unforgettable golf experience. They especially praised the excellent conditions of the course.

"It was a great honor and exciting for us to host the 21st Maccabiah Games at our international golf course in Caesarea, which in the last 12 days has become a bustling Olympic Village for Jewish golfers from all over the world," said Karsenti.

"The Maccabiah is not just a unique sports enterprise. It is a Zionist and national educational enterprise that we have been proud to be a part of for years. For many golfers, this is not the first time to come here to take part in a special sporting event. We will always be happy to welcome you again with open arms at the Caesarea Golf Club, and there is no need to wait until the next Maccabiah to return to Israel and enjoy everything our special country has to offer."