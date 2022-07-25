The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Assaf Cohen wins the Maccabiah Open gold medal for second time

The silver medal was won by Jeremy Fuchs, a member of the Australian delegation – the largest non-Israeli delegation at the 21st Maccabiah Games.

By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Published: JULY 25, 2022 19:18
MACCABIAH GOLD MEDALIST Assaf Cohen (center) with Michael Karsenti, CEO of the Caesarea Development Company (right) and Deputy Director Lior Prety – hosts of the Maccabiah At the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation Golf Club, Caesarea (photo credit: Lia Lahav)
MACCABIAH GOLD MEDALIST Assaf Cohen (center) with Michael Karsenti, CEO of the Caesarea Development Company (right) and Deputy Director Lior Prety – hosts of the Maccabiah At the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation Golf Club, Caesarea
(photo credit: Lia Lahav)

The Israeli champion in golf for the past eight years, Assaf Cohen from Or Akiva won the Maccabiah Open gold medal and was crowned for the second time in a row.

After receiving the gold medal from Caesarea Development Company CEO Michael Karsenti, an excited Assaf said, “As the son of a former Israeli golf champion, Avi Cohen, you can definitely say that I was born here – at Caesarea Golf Club. As a child, I would come back from kindergarten to change clothes and come to practice here at the club.”The 29-year-old from Or Akiva won the competition with only 283 strokes and a 5-under par final score.

The silver medal was won by Jeremy Fuchs, a member of the Australian delegation – the largest non-Israeli delegation at the 21st Maccabiah Games – who completed the competition with a 288 total.

The bronze medal was won by the young Itay Cohen (17) who has no family connection to Assaf, but also plays at Caesarea Golf Club, and finished with a 291 total score.

In the team competition, the Israeli national team won with team members including Roy Edelman, Yair Thaler, Eitan Salomon, Assaf Cohen, Kobi Hacham, Itay Cohen, Denis Leonov, Oren Geri, Itamar Cohen, Dor Hacham and Elad Hasson.

Caesarea Golf Club

The Caesarea Golf Club hosted around 250 Jewish golfers from 18 different countries, including the USA, Germany, Australia, Argentina, England, South Africa, Mexico, Spain, Scotland, Uruguay, Canada, Sweden, France and more. 

Both male and female golfers of all ages demonstrated great determination, perseverance and excellent playing skills in various team and individual categories noted with great satisfaction that they had an unforgettable golf experience. They especially praised the excellent conditions of the course.

"It was a great honor and exciting for us to host the 21st Maccabiah Games at our international golf course in Caesarea, which in the last 12 days has become a bustling Olympic Village for Jewish golfers from all over the world," said Karsenti.

"The Maccabiah is not just a unique sports enterprise. It is a Zionist and national educational enterprise that we have been proud to be a part of for years. For many golfers, this is not the first time to come here to take part in a special sporting event.  We will always be happy to welcome you again with open arms at the Caesarea Golf Club, and there is no need to wait until the next Maccabiah to return to Israel and enjoy everything our special country has to offer."



Tags Israel Maccabiah sports golf
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
3

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
4

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.
5

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by