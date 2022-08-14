The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

More continental momentum for Israeli soccer clubs

Zahavi, Mac TA oust Aris in Conference League • Beersheba beats Lugano • Beitar drops opener

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 15:34
MACCABI TEL AVIV striker Eran Zahavi scored the club’s lone second-leg goal against Aris Thessaloniki in a 2-1 road loss for the yellow-and-blue in Greece. The result saw the Israeli side advance in Conference League qualifying with a 3-2 aggregate win. (photo credit: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters/File Photo)
MACCABI TEL AVIV striker Eran Zahavi scored the club’s lone second-leg goal against Aris Thessaloniki in a 2-1 road loss for the yellow-and-blue in Greece. The result saw the Israeli side advance in Conference League qualifying with a 3-2 aggregate win.
(photo credit: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters/File Photo)

Israeli soccer is moving into full gear as both Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Beersheba head into the playoff round of the UEFA Conference League,

Beitar Jerusalem, under new owner Barak Abramov, played its first game of the new season in Toto Cup action, while a number of other clubs also featured in the competition just ahead of the start of the league, which gets underway next weekend.

Maccabi Tel Aviv slipped by Aris Thessaloniki 3-2 on aggregate despite falling 2-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League third-round qualifying tie. The result – following a 2-0 home win the previous week in Tel Aviv – advanced Maccabi into the competition’s playoff round, where it will face Nice.

Yellow-and-blue midfielder Dan Glazer was issued a red card in the 57th minute, which led to a penalty goal for the hosts, but thanks to Eran Zahavi’s second-half strike Vladen Ivic’s side was able to make it through to the next round of play.

After a goalless first half, the Scottish referee John Beaton lost control of the match and issued a questionable red card to Glazer, after which Andre Gray converted a penalty for a 1-0 Aris lead in the 60th minute.

With Maccabi Tel Aviv reduced to 10-men, Ivic inserted Zahavi as the striker looked to lift some of the pressure off of the visitors with a goal, and that’s exactly what he did less than 10 minutes after entering the fray.

Gaby Kanichowsky gave Zahavi a brilliant ball which freed up No. 7 to go in all alone on the ’keeper to draw Maccabi even at 1-1.

Chiek Doukoure scored in the 81st minute to give Aris a one-goal lead once again and close the aggregate gap to 2-1. But Ivic’s squad was able to hold on over the final minutes to punch its ticket to the playoff round, where French outfit Nice – which drew 1-1 with Toulouse in their local Ligue 1 opener – will be waiting.

After the win, Zahavi gave his assessment of the contest.

“It’s really great,” said the Israeli star. “It’s also great because this was so tough. These games bring a team together and it shows our character that we can handle these types of difficult situations.”

Zahavi also looked ahead to the very tough playoff round tie against French side Nice.

“The atmosphere at Bloomfield Stadium against Nice has to be even better.”

Tel Aviv defender Enric Saborit also spoke about the two-legged tie.

“We’re happy that we were able to advance to the playoff round. This was a very tough game in a difficult stadium with a terrific atmosphere, but our fans really helped us out as well. We did a good job at Bloomfield and that gave us the advantage we needed to get by Aris. We worked on playing these types of games throughout training camp and I believe that we have a strong team that can play in these matches.”

Hapoel Beersheba's game

At the Netanya Stadium, meanwhile, Hapoel Beersheba dominated Lugano 3-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League third-round qualifying matchup. The Southern Reds took the two-legged tie 5-1 to advance to the playoff round, where they will meet Craiova for the right to play in the group stages of the competition.

Elyaniv Barda’s squad came out a tad slow in the first half, but picked up the pace after ’keeper Omri Glazer saved Jonathan Sabbatini’s 42nd-minute penalty. Beersheba then scored three second-half goals to secure the impressive victory.

Hapoel Beer Sheva Head coach Elyaniv Barda during the final of the State Cup between Hapoel Beer Sheva and Maccabi Haifa at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, May 24, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)Hapoel Beer Sheva Head coach Elyaniv Barda during the final of the State Cup between Hapoel Beer Sheva and Maccabi Haifa at the Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, May 24, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Next up will be a date with Universitatea Craiova, which easily disposed of Zorya Luhansk 3-0 in the second leg of their tie to take the match 3-1 on aggregate.

Ironically the Ukrainian side is coached by former Maccabi Tel Aviv bench boss Patrick van Leeuwen, who is assisted by one-time Maccabi Netanya coach Raymond Atteveld. The playoff round gets under way next Thursday night in Romania, while the second leg will be played at Turner Stadium in Beersheba.

After a goalless first half thanks to a big penalty stop by Omri Glazer, Barda’s squad poured on the offense as Miguel Vitor headed home a Ramzi Safouri corner kick to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 50th minute.

A quarter-hour later, Vitor was once involved in the scoring as he was tangled up with Albian Hajdari, who accidentally knocked the ball into his own goal to give Beersheba a 2-0 advantage.

Ousmane Doumbia pulled the visitors to within one goal on a penalty, but Rotem Hatual slotted home the Southern Reds’ third goal to wrap up the two matches with a 5-1 aggregate victory to move into the playoff round.

Beersheba’s captain and the man of the match, Vitor, reflected on the win.

“Our main goal was to advance. We spoke about this before the match as to how we can’t blow the chance to move on. We didn’t play well and it’s just the start of the season, but we will improve.”

 Beitar Jerusalem drops the ball

Meanwhile, Hapoel Tel Aviv defeated Beitar Jerusalem 2-1 in an entertaining matchup at Bloomfield Stadium.

Beitar scored a pair of second-half goals via Shlomi Azoulay corners that Kayes Ganem and Alen Ozbolt, respectively, headed behind ’keeper Netanel Deloya. Yarden Shua pulled back a late goal for Jerusalem in the 95th minute, but it was too little, too late, to find a way to take a point.

Yossi Abukasis’s Beitar entered its first game of the season after a whirlwind week that saw former Bnei Yehuda owner Abramov take over the reins from Moshe Hogeg in the capital city.

The yellow-and-black looked strong over the first half of the game, but ran out of gas in the second half when it gave up the pair of goals on set-pieces.

“We are a team that wants to score and we were able to create a tremendous amount of chances,” Hapoel coach Kobi Refuah said. “There was only one team on the pitch and the goal we gave up was unnecessary, but all in all this was a good game for us.”

“Over the past couple of months we trained with a lot of uncertainty due to the ownership situation,” Abukasis noted. “The players deserve a lot of credit for working hard despite not knowing if their contracts would even be valid. We didn’t prepare that well and this was our first game, but the club was able to stay in the league thanks to Barak Abramov and I believe everything will be just fine.”

Toto cup

Elsewhere, Hapoel Hadera downed Hapoel Haifa 3-1 as Sa’ar Fadida, Samy Bourard and Tomer Machluf scored for Asaf Nimni’s side while Hanan Maman was only able to pull back a lone goal for Nir Klinger’s squad.

Also, Ironi Kiryat Shmona slipped by Bnei Reineh 2-1 as Roie Kehat starred with a pair of assists for the northerners in the win.

Finally, Hapoel Jerusalem blanked Sektzia Nes Ziona 2-0. Newcomer Nadav Nidam – on loan from Maccabi Tel Aviv – helped the capital city Reds with a pair of brilliant through-balls that led to tallies from William Togui and Guy Badash to hand Ziv Arie’s squad the victory.



Tags soccer maccabi tel aviv beitar jerusalem israeli sports Hapoel Beersheba
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
2

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
3

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
4

United Airlines pilots refuse to fly to Israel, cite fictitious curfew

A United Airlines passenger jet taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019.
5

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by