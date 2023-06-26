The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Sports

Wizards sell minority stake to Qatar Investment Authority

If the league approves the deal, it will have been the first time a sovereign wealth fund bought ownership into an American team.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 07:01
DENI AVDIJA will have many new teammates next season on the Washington Wizards, and the team looks like it will have a new minority owner as well. (photo credit: VINCENT CARCHIETTA/USA TODAY SPORTS)
DENI AVDIJA will have many new teammates next season on the Washington Wizards, and the team looks like it will have a new minority owner as well.
(photo credit: VINCENT CARCHIETTA/USA TODAY SPORTS)

Israeli basketball player Deni Avdija may soon be shooting hoops in the interest of Qatar, at least in a minor way.That’s because the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, the Qatari Investment Authority (QIA), is set to buy a 5% stake in Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the Avdija’s NBA team, the Washington Wizards, along with the NHL’s Washington Capitals and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, according to multiple reports.

Qatar and Israel have no formal diplomatic relations, though the Gulf state permitted direct flights from Israel last November for the FIFA World Cup. Now, sports appear to tie the two nations again together.

If the league approves the deal, it will have been the first time a sovereign wealth fund bought ownership into an American team, Sportico reports.
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said that the league’s Board of Governors decided in November to allow “passive, non-controlling, minority investments in NBA teams by institutional investors, including university endowments, foreign and domestic pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, subject to a set of policy guidelines adopted at that time.”

Qatar in the international sports market

Though the $4 million deal is Qatar’s first foray into US sports teams, the Middle Eastern country has embedded itself into international sports markets.

Argentina defender Gonzalo Montiel (4) approaches the ball before taking a kick during a penalty shootout during the 2022 World Cup final against France at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, Dec 18, 2022. (credit: YUKIHITO TAGUCHI-USA TODAY SPORTS)Argentina defender Gonzalo Montiel (4) approaches the ball before taking a kick during a penalty shootout during the 2022 World Cup final against France at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, Dec 18, 2022. (credit: YUKIHITO TAGUCHI-USA TODAY SPORTS)
Qatar hosted soccer’s World Cup for the first time last year, and holds a majority stake in Paris Saint-Germain. Last year, Qatari Sports Investments, a subsidiary of QIA, bought 21.7% of the shares of Portuguese Sports Club S.C. Braga,Avdija, who is 22, formerly played for the Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv before being drafted by the Wizards in 2020. The Washington Wizards and the QIA did not respond to comment by press time.


Tags sports qatar jpost sports qatar israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by