Israel hosts JCC Maccabi Games

For the first time since 2011, the world’s largest Jewish youth sports event is being held in Israel. The JCC Maccabi Games will see the participation of about 1,100 athletes from the USA, Canada, and Israel, with representatives also from Morocco, Ukraine, Germany, Moldova, and Romania.

Israeli NBA player Deni Avdija lit the torch to open the festivities on Sunday night.

THE JCC MACCABI GAMES, taking place in Israel in July, connects young Jewish athletes to engaging competition and content that speaks to their love of sports and strengthens their Jewish identity before many of them head to college. (credit: JCC Association of North America)

Where will the Maccabi Games be held?

The sports competitions of the JCC Maccabi Games will be held between July 9 and July 13 in Haifa in eight branches: baseball, soccer, basketball, volleyball, ice hockey, flag football, swimming, and tennis.

"This is the 41st year in a row that the Games have been held, and this is the second time in Israel," noted JCC Maccabi Games Chairman Rory Tshuva.