Israeli sprinters score a double victory in major cycling events

Two Israeli sprinters scored groundbreaking victories in two major international cycling events on Thursday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 16:41
Israeli Champion Itamar einhorn winning in Ttge Czech tour. (photo credit: SPRINT CYCLING)
Israeli Champion Itamar einhorn winning in Ttge Czech tour.
(photo credit: SPRINT CYCLING)

Itamar Einhorn and Oded Kogut, who belong to Israel - Premier Tech Pro Cycling Team, won stage 1 of Czech Tour and stage 2 of Dookola Mazowsza. Their achievements marked the first time in history that two Israeli riders have won in separate UCI races on the same day and the duo has now claimed five wins in eight days between them.

“Today marks the first time in history that two Israelis win on the same day in two separate races,” said Israeli Sports Director Dror Pekatch. “We know how talented they are and how great their potential is. And it comes with hard work.” 

“We also remember that there are bigger and more important races we aim for, and we'll get there,” he added. “I’m very proud of these kids and very proud today to be part of IPT's organization and Academy. It's a sign for every Israeli who wants to succeed in this sport.”

Kogut wins in Poland (Credit: Dana Dzankovic)Kogut wins in Poland (Credit: Dana Dzankovic)

Israeli Road Race Champion Einhorn arrived at the Czech Tour with confidence having claimed two wins with the Israeli National Team this week in Poland. With only one sprint opportunity at the race, Itamar wasn’t going to let it go to waste.

After a battle to form a breakaway, two riders eventually got away but the peloton controlled the situation and ensured the gap remained under three minutes. With 95 kilometers still remaining, the peloton caught the leading duo and from there, the bunch remained altogether as they tackled the finishing circuits.

“It was a super stressful day,” he explained. “The first part was so intense with two climbs and really nervous. I recuperated a bit in the second part when sprinters’ teams took control. Rick Zabel took me up on his wheel in the last kilometer to the front where I sat in two other sprinters’ wheels.” 

With a strong team to lead him out, Einhorn was positioned perfectly in the final kilometers before launching his sprint to win the first stage convincingly, and move into the race lead. 

“I knew that the last turn would be critical and tricky and if I could get out of there first, I would have a huge advantage,” he added. “That’s exactly what happened. I went out of that turn and for 300 meters never looked back. It was a super long sprint but I won it and I’m so relieved.”

At the same time in Poland, Israeli time trial champion Kogut was on a high after winning the first and second stages of Dookola Mazowsza. 

For Einhorn, Thursday’s victory marks the first win in the pro level in almost two years. 

“It’s not a coincidence what has happened in the week with me and Oded both winning,” the athlete said. “It’s a result of hard work and a learning curb. I am proud of what we have achieved. It’s so special.” 



