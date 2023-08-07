The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Philanthropist Sylvan Adams scores World Championship road cycling victory 

Adams was recognized as the World Champion in the Masters age category ages 65-69.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 08:56
Sylvan Adams (photo credit: ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH)
Sylvan Adams
(photo credit: ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH)

Philanthropist and cycling-lover Sylvan Adams was recognized as the World Champion in the Masters age category ages 65-69 on Sunday, after a solid performance in the prestigious  race held in Perth, Scotland on Friday. 

Adams, 64, is a founder, co-owner and rider in the Israel-Premier Tech Cycling Team, the Jewish state’s first elite cycling team established in 2014. He has also been a driving force behind the mission of promoting Israel through cycling and sports.

“I’m very happy my hard training paid off, and proud to have won this world title for Israel,” Adams said. “My eyes were moist as they played our national anthem, Hatikva, to which I emotionally sang along.”

World Champion Sylvan Adams (Credit: ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH)World Champion Sylvan Adams (Credit: ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH)

The philanthropist displayed determination and skill throughout the 87-kilometer route of rolling terrain, which was accompanied by enthusiastic spectators. Only one rider, Arnaldo Salazar from Venezuela, could match Adams' pace, and together, they built a 30-second gap over the chasing peloton with 15 kilometers to go. In the final sprint, Adams managed to leave Salazar behind and crossed the finish line first. 

The Israel-Premier Tech Cycling Team congratulated Adams on his achievement.

Prior to this victory, Adams had achieved World Championship glory twice on the track in velodromes while representing Canada in 2013 and 2015. 

On Monday, the 64-year-old will take on the Masters time trial event, determined to secure a double victory at the World Championship. 

“I’m not done yet. I will put my heart and soul into trying to win the World Championship race of truth for the double win in Scotland,” he said. 

This article was written in cooperation with the Israel-Premier Tech Cycling Team.



