Maccabi Haifa, Maccabi TA to duel for Toto Cup

Maccabi Haifa will face Maccabi Tel Aviv in the final slated for January 2024 at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN
Published: AUGUST 22, 2023 04:17
Maccabi Haifa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv (photo credit: ARIEL SHALOM)
Maccabi Haifa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
(photo credit: ARIEL SHALOM)

Maccabi Haifa eased into the Toto Cup final with a 2-0 win over Maccabi Petah Tikva as a pair of second-half goals helped the Greens into the championship match just days after moving into the Champions League playoff round.

With the victory, Maccabi Haifa will face Maccabi Tel Aviv in the final slated for January 2024 at Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem.

Up in the Galilee, Maccabi Tel Aviv smashed Bnei Sakhnin 5-1 as Yonatan Cohen scored a brace in the win that saw the hosts reduced to 10 men for the entire second half.

Despite rumors that ’keeper Daniel Peretz will be sold to Bayern Munich, the shot-stopper started in goal for Maccabi.

Meanwhile, in the placement matches, Hapoel Tel Aviv downed Hapoel Hadera 1-1 (5-3 in penalties) to take 11th place.

Tomer Ginat and Hapoel Tel Aviv beat Reyer Venezia 90-80 to advance to the EuroCup quarterfinals. (credit: DANNY MARON) Tomer Ginat and Hapoel Tel Aviv beat Reyer Venezia 90-80 to advance to the EuroCup quarterfinals. (credit: DANNY MARON)

Maccabi Netanyahu pounds Hapoel Beersheba

Also, Maccabi Netanya pounded Hapoel Beersheba 4-1 as Eitan Azulay scored a brace to help the diamond city squad to seventh place. Hapoel blanked Beitar 1-0 in Jerusalem derby as Matan Hozez’s 95th-minute penalty gave the Capital Reds the win and fifth place.

Hapoel Haifa got by Ashdod SC 0-0 (3-2 on penalties) as Oren Bitton scored the decisive spit kick to hand the Carmel Reds ninth place.



