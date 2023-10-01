Israeli soccer fans found themselves in two violent incidences after matches ended on Saturday night.

Two fans of Hapoel Petah Tikva said they were attacked by people who identified themselves as Maccabi Tel Aviv fans when leaving the game at Tel Aviv's Bloomfield Stadium for Petah Tikva via organized transportation, Hebrew media reported.

Following the incident, one of them had to receive medical care.

The Petah Tikva club's management called on police to open an investigation on the incident, reports said.

"A serious violent incident took place this evening after the game, when a number of young fans of the team, who were returning by bus to Petah Tikva, were beaten with sticks and bottles by a number of people who identified themselves as Maccabi Tel Aviv fans," the club said in an official statement. "We call on the law officials to investigate the incident and bring the violent attackers to justice."

Another incident between two Hapoel teams

The exact same night as the attack in on Petah Tikva fans, two fans were arrested and another six were detained for disorderly conduct shortly after a soccer match between Hapoel Beersheba and Hapoel Jerusalem.

The two were arrested for throwing a flare and attacking police officers, and the other six were detained after riots broke out in the area after the match at Turner Stadium in Beersheba. All eight were brought to a hearing before a police officer, who ordered they not attend games for two months.