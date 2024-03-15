John DiBartolomeo remains Maccabi Tel Aviv’s Captain Clutch

There are many definitions as to what a team captain is and should be.

Whether the role is to lead by example, maintain control of pressurized situations or positively influence teammates on and off the court. These are all some ways to describe what characteristics are expected of a captain.

However, the description that perhaps best describes what Maccabi Tel Aviv captain John DiBartolomeo was able to do against Hapoel Jerusalem earlier in the week is “performing in the clutch and leading the team to victory.”

In a contest that saw the yellow-and-blue beat the Reds 90-78 in the Israeli Classico, the 32-year-old DiBartolomeo was absolutely unstoppable in the second half, hitting key shot after key shot from deep – going 4-of-4 from long distance while chalking up 14 second-half points for a game total of 19 points in 21 minutes. Maybe DiBartolomeo should be referred to as “Captain Clutch,” as it always seems that he finds the big points when the team needs them most.

Maccabi had a tough time, as it always seems to have against Jerusalem due to the Reds' aggressive and intense style of play. In fact, Oded Katash's squad committed more turnovers (15) than assists (12), which is such a far cry from what his team usually would see on the state sheet.

But that’s where a hard-nosed player like DiBartolomeo comes through, and his triples made so much of a difference, making up for the offensive flow that sputtered mightily.

This season in Israeli league play, DiBartolomeo is averaging 9.4 points while shooting a superb 46.9% (30-of-64) from beyond the arc, while in Euroleague action John D is scoring 4.1 points per game and hitting 34.7% (17-of-49) from deep. While his statistics don’t jump off the page, it’s all in the intangibles as DiBartolomeo always seems to be able to raise his level when playing in the friendly confines of home at Yad Eliyahu.

Energy and atmosphere

Whether it’s the energy and atmosphere that the fans in a sold-out arena create, or when they sing his song to the tune of ‘Hey Baby!,’ DiBartolomeo finds a way to make his mark on a game in Tel Aviv, if it’s with 19 points, nine points or three points.

Ever since the American-Israeli guard joined the club in 2017 after a two-year stint with Maccabi Haifa, for John D it’s not just the points, but also the defense, the desire and the drive that makes the guard invaluable to Maccabi.

“John D has been great all year,” said Bonzie Colson, who scored 16 points against Jerusalem. “He’s our leader, he’s our captain and he’s our voice. No matter what is going on he comes ready to play and he stepped up in this game and hit some big shots, keeping us together when things weren’t going our way.”

DiBartolomeo hit a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers with the score at 50-49 midway through the third quarter and Jerusalem threatening and then dropped yet another one with the score 59-56 and the Reds breathing right down the yellow-and-blue’s neck.

He also did it again with the score 65-60 second into the final frame, demonstrating that he has a flair for the dramatic, and each time he drilled home yet another triple it created a little bit more separation between the clubs.

“There is something about John," Katash said. “Maybe because he doesn’t necessarily look like a conventional basketball player, but he has played consistently over so many years. There are players that, because of certain lineups, I don’t always find them a spot and he deserves more playing time, but he always finds a way to be positive.”

Sure, DiBartolomeo sometimes plays very sparingly in continental competition, which is what the bench boss was referring to, but his positive energy and attitude is no doubt second to none.

“I’m proud of him,” Colson continued. “Every time he scores or gets a steal I’m so happy for him. Every time he shoots the ball, I think it is going in. John D has been consistent this whole year and we need him to continue playing like this as we move forward down the stretch.”

The captain himself understands his role to a T.

“I’ve been at the club for many years, I understand what this game means to the fans, to the club. These victories are very special in front of our fans that we have missed so much. The longer I’m here, the more I look forward to these big games. It’s part of the tradition. The big games are important and we wanted to win this one. I’m very happy that we started the week on the right foot and that will give us a boost to continue on.”

While DiBartolomeo may not frequently wear his emotions on his sleeve, one player who most certainly does is Colson. He loves a good cheer and always enjoys a little bit of extracurricular play. But he is a competitor first and foremost and while there was a scuffle that saw Jerusalem’s Or Cornelius push the Tel Aviv forward, that’s always going to be a motivator for #50.

“A little pushing and shoving gets me going,” Colson said. “I think it gets other guys going. It was nothing serious, nothing crazy, it’s just sometimes you need that a little bit. As long as it doesn’t get too physical, I’m good. But it definitely gave us some extra juice for sure.”

“I really wish we can play our home Euroleague games back at home. It’s tough, but we are playing Israeli home games here and we feed off of the energy, we love the atmosphere and we miss it dearly and there is nothing like our fans giving us that extra push when we need it as it motivates us. It’s a fun atmosphere. I was looking around during the game and I was seeing how much we missed that, hearing everybody cheering. Shout us to them for cheering us every possessions and giving us that boost.”

The bottom line is that DiBartolomeo has his own unique way to lead, different from every other captain minted before him. Yet one thing is certain in Katash’s eye.

“He’s a very good basketball player, besides being a leader, he doesn’t always talk the most, but that’s the kind of leadership I appreciate the most, by personal example. Watching the way he conducts himself, he is always thinking about the next move. There is no more worthy a captain for Maccabi Tel Aviv.”