Mac Tel Aviv continues continental surge with double-week sweep

Maccabi Tel Aviv defeated Bayern Munich 89-74 to win its fifth Euroleague game in a row and bump its continental record on the season to 18-13 while also clinching a spot in the Play-In.

The victory, coupled with the win over Villeurbanne last week, marked the first time this season that saw Oded Katash’s team sweep a double week this season.

The yellow-and-blue came out strong in a first quarter that saw the visitors go up 22-21 thanks to Lorenzo Brown, Bonzie Colson and Wade Baldwin. The second period saw fine play by Jasiel Rivero, James Webb and Tamir Blatt to send Katash’s squad into halftime with a 48-35 lead.

However, fine play by Leandro Bolmaro, Carson Edwards and Serge Ibaka cut down the Maccabi lead and Bayern moved in front 69-65 at the start of the final frame. But an 18-0 run led by Baldwin, Brown, Josh Nebo and Antonius Cleveland closed out the 15-point victory.

Maccabi is still in contention for a place in the quarterfinals and automatic postseason bid as it sits in seventh place, just a game behind both Fenerbahce and Olympiacos with three games to go. This week, Valencia will visit the yellow-and-blue at its home-away-from-home in Belgrade, which will be followed by a trip to Barcelona, while the final game of the regular season will be back in Belgrade against Milano.

Against Bayern, Rivero led the way with 17 points, Baldwin added 15 points while Brown and Webb each chipped in with 12 points in the win. Bolmaro scored 21 points, Ibaka checked in with 14 points and Edwards added 12 points in the loss.

“It was a great win for us in a tough place to play,” Katash said. “We played against a really aggressive, well-coached team. Basically, I think we won the game twice – once in the second quarter and another time in the fourth quarter.

In both of those quarters, we kept them on 12 and 14 points, respectively. That was the key for us. Offensively, we were more consistent. In the third quarter they had a run, but again we showed character.”

Nebo reflected on the victory

“I’m very happy about the win, it was a huge win for us, getting the win and going 2-0 in a double week. Every win is important for the playoff race, so I am very proud that we were able to come out and get the win. We played good defense and were consistent for the most part. We picked it up when we had to and the key will be to carry this game over to the next game and try to keep it up.”

The big man also spoke about Maccabi having come out of halftime flat spot that allowed Bayern to get back into the game.

“I think we relaxed a little bit. We didn’t come out with the right energy, but you got to give credit to Bayern. They’re a good team and of course they were going to fight back in the game. But I think we responded well in the fourth quarter.”

Baldwin, who played a superb game and had been named the Euroleague Round 30 MVP for his 30-point performance against Villeurbanne, credited Maccabi’s second unit for chalking up the win over Bayern.

“It’s good to get a win. This game was won by Tamir Blatt and Jasiel Rivero, the second group that went in there and dominated the game and kept us in there. The game was won on defense, but the game was controlled by the second unit, Tamir Blatt and Rivero and Bayern couldn’t figure them out. They are the MVPs.

“It was a very tough game as they came back and Bayern does what Bayern does at home, they are competitive all the way until the end. It’s the 18th win of the season and we will look forward to Valencia next week,” Baldwin added.

Katash complimented the second unit as well for their stellar showing while also looking ahead to the Valencia clash next week.

“In the first half, Tamir Blatt and John DiBartolomeo came in with Jasiel Rivero and they had great minutes. Second half, it was Antonius Cleveland and Lorenzo Brown who controlled the play, but we always win as a team. It feels like we did it together. As for the upcoming game against Valencia, they are a tough team especially defensively, they are really good and it’s going to be difficult. But this win gave us confidence.”

For the first time this season, the Valencia game will see groups of fans coming from Israel to Belgrade in order to cheer them on at Pionir Arena as they head into the twilight of the continental campaign.