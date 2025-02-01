Deni Avdija, the NBA’s only Israeli, is making a mark on the Portland Trail Blazers

Today is the final day of January — can you believe it was January this whole time? — which means the opening moments of baseball’s preseason are just days away! Pitchers and catchers begin reporting to Spring Training on Feb. 10.

That also means that the clock is ticking for Jewish free agents Alex Bregman, Harrison Bader, Kevin Pillar, and Rowdy Tellez, all of whom need to find new teams if they’re going to take the field on Opening Day.

An Israeli dominates in Portland

When Israeli NBA player Deni Avdija was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Portland Trail Blazers before this season, his prospects for NBA greatness didn’t exactly improve: the Wizards were 15-67 last season, in second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference, while the Trail Blazers were 21-61, worst in the Western Conference.

And Avdija went from starting 75 games last season (out of 82) to playing roughly half of his games this season off the bench. With the exception of points per game — an increase of 0.1 — his major stats are all down this season. Deni Avdija, a forward for the Portland Trail Blazers. (credit: Getty Images, Canva)

So why are we writing about the 24-year-old forward from the small Israeli community of Beit Zera?

Because on Tuesday, Avdija dropped 30 points with nine rebounds as the Trail Blazers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 125-112. It’s the 16th 30+ point game of Avdija’s NBA career and his first this season. Trail Blazers coach and former NBA great Chauncey Billups called the performance Avdija’s “best game” with Portland, according to OregonLive.

“I’ll give it to him if he thinks that,” Avdija said. “I believe him. I feel like I just try to help the team every game. But I don’t know why today made it like, my best performance, but I’ll go with it.”

Avdija’s current hot streak began Jan. 19, after he had missed three straight games. In the seven games since — six of which Portland has won — he’s averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Two days before his 30-point game, he dropped 28 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Avdija has also been heralded for his defense — which doesn’t dominate highlight reels or stat sheets in the same way as offense — and for his increasingly vocal leadership with his new team. His teammates have noticed.

"He's always willing to listen to what everybody has to say, whether it's good or bad, coaches or even players," teammate Anfernee Simons told OregonLive. "His ability to just adapt to what's going on. Me and him have been having constant communication on what to look for."

Halftime report

TECHNICAL FOUL. A high school basketball coach in Colorado was suspended and is under investigation after reportedly displaying a Palestinian flag near the court during a Jan. 22 game against the Denver Academy of Torah, and for refusing to shake the hand of the Jewish day school’s coach after the game. “That coach’s single act doesn’t represent what we stand for,” said Ermek Bakyt, a secondary principal at Lotus School for Excellence. “We haven’t seen any flags being hung in previous games. This was an isolated incident and we took action immediately.”

CASE CLOSED. The University of Florida closed its Title IX investigation into men’s basketball coach Todd Golden. The school had conducted a four-month probe into allegations of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation and stalking against the former Maccabiah Games player and coach, and concluded that it “found no evidence that Todd Golden violated Title IX.” The Gators own an 18-2 overall record and are ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll.

GREEN WITH ENVY? The Philadelphia Eagles are on the cusp of Super Bowl greatness, but team owner Jeffrey Lurie also has his sights set on another powerhouse, the Boston Celtics. The NBA’s defending champions are for sale, and Lurie, a Boston native, is reportedly interested. Lurie, who attended three Boston-area colleges, including the historically Jewish Brandeis University, once tried to buy the New England Patriots.

MAY HIS MEMORY BE A BLESSING. Jeff Torborg, a longtime MLB player and manager who caught Sandy Koufax’s 1965 perfect game, died Jan. 19 at 83. Torborg played 10 seasons in the big leagues and went on to manage parts of 11 seasons with five teams. Torborg shared his perspective on Koufax’s masterpiece on the 50th anniversary of the game.

SECOND IS THE BEST. An Israeli hockey team won the silver medal at the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey U20 World Championship Division II Group B this week in Belgrade, Serbia. Israel’s Mike Levin led the tournament with seven goals and 11 points in five games.

NOT HOLDING BACK. UFC president Dana White didn’t mince words Thursday when he condemned featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell’s comments defending Adolf Hitler. “I’ve heard a lot of dumb and ignorant s— said over the years, but this is probably the worst,” White said in a press conference. He said Mitchell would not face disciplinary action, but instead that, “for all of you who hate Bryce Mitchell, you get to see him hopefully get his ass whooped on global television.”

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

IN HOCKEY…

Jordan Harris and the Columbus Blue Jackets face Utah tonight at 9 p.m. Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins host Adam Fox and the New York Rangers Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Zach Hyman and the Edmonton Oilers host the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday at 7 p.m. Jason Zucker and the Buffalo Sabres host Jack and Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils Sunday at 1 p.m. In the PWHL, Aerin Frankel and the Boston Fleet host Abbey Levy, Elle Hartje and the New York Sirens tonight at 7 p.m. Sam Cogan and the Toronto Sceptres host the Ottawa Charge Saturday at 2 p.m. Levy, Hartje and the Sirens face the Montreal Victoire Sunday at 1 p.m.

IN BASKETBALL…

Domantas Sabonis, who is reportedly converting to Judaism, and the Sacramento Kings face the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday at 8 p.m. Despite leading the NBA with 14.5 rebounds per game, Sabonis was snubbed for the league’s All-Star Game for the second straight season. Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers host the Phoenix Suns Saturday at 10 p.m. In the G League, Amari Bailey and the Iowa Wolves play the Maine Celtics tonight at 7 p.m.

IN SOCCER…

Manor Solomon and his first-place Championship team Leeds United host Cardiff City Saturday at 10 a.m. Matt Turner and his Premier League club Crystal Palace play Manchester United Sunday at 9 a.m.

IN GOLF…

Max Homa and Max Greyserman are competing in the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend in California.