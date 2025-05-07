‘Excitement in the air!’ Team sports live draw held for Maccabiah

Approximately two months before the opening of the Maccabiah 2025 competitions, the live draw for group ball sports with multiple groups – football (soccer), basketball, 3x3 basketball, and futsal – were held this week at Kfar Maccabiah.

Teams participating in other group ball sports such as ice hockey, rugby, baseball, beach soccer, and beach volleyball, were also featured.

The event was led by Meriav Olejnik, Chairperson of the Maccabiah Sports Department, alongside Roy Hessing, CEO of the Maccabiah, and Elad Simon, Maccabiah Sports Director. The event was broadcast to delegations in Jewish communities worldwide. The game schedules will be announced in early June.

Handball competition will return after being absent from the previous games. Additionally, beach tennis and pickleball competitions will make their debut, as will the Maccabi-Run competition, which includes four running events of 1.6 km, 5 km, 10 km, and a half marathon.

Surfing will also be held at the upcoming Maccabiah. This year, in addition to surfing at sea competition, events will also take place in the new wave pool that recently opened in Tel Aviv (SRF Park TLV). Opening 2022 Maccabiah Games: (L to R) President Isaac Herzog, then-US president Joe Biden, and then-prime minister Yair Lapid. (credit: Joya Create)

In the Paralympic sports division, a wheelchair fencing competition will be held for the first time, with German fencers already registered.

In the men’s soccer tournament (Open), it was determined that Israel would play in Group A along with Argentina, Uruguay, and Great Britain, while Group B will feature the United States, France, Brazil, and Mexico.

The men’s U18 basketball tournament will bring together eight teams, divided into two groups, including two separate teams competing under the American flag. In Group I, the USA White team was drawn with Brazil, Mexico, Germany, and France. In Group II, USA Blue, Israel, Argentina and Canada will compete.

Games unite Israeli, global Jewish athletes through sport

“The games live draw brings us a huge step closer to the Maccabiah – you can already feel the excitement in the air,” said Roy Hessing, Maccabiah CEO. “We work around the clock to ensure a sports experience of the highest level, and we look forward to welcoming all the athletes coming to Israel.”

The Maccabiah, held every four years with the participation of Israeli and Jewish athletes from around the globe, will be the world’s largest sporting event in 2025.

Against the backdrop of October 7, the ongoing war, and the alarming rise in antisemitism worldwide, this year’s Maccabiah has selected the slogan “more than ever,” expressing the growing importance of strengthening ties between Diaspora Jews and the State of Israel.

Opening on July 8, the Maccabiah is expected to host more than 8,000 athletes from 55 countries competing in dozens of sports, alongside thousands of escorts, fans, and tourists.

This year, “Maccabiah City” will be launched for the first time – an active experience park for the whole family located at Expo Tel Aviv. It will bring the spirit of Maccabiah to the public and Israeli families, while serving as a meeting place for Israelis and Jews from around the world.