Blatt, Jerusalem overcome Gilboa/Galil

Visiting Gilboa took a 47-39 lead into halftime, but the Reds came out in the second half like a house on fire to take the victory.

Blatt led all scorers with the 24 points to go with nine assists, Suleiman Braimoh added 15 points and Adam Ariel scored 14 points in the win. Kerry Blackshear scored 20 points for Gilboa, while Isaiah Cousins and Joe Thomasson each added 19 points in defeat.

“It was a tough game and you could really feel the energy,” said Alon said following the game. “I’m happy that the team was able to react after I was ejected and Daniel did a good job. We raised the level of our intensity and our defense has improved.”

Gilboa coach Avishay Gordon noted that his team has to learn to play for a full 40 minutes.

“We prepared well and we played a good first half,” said Gordon. “But when you give up 60 points in the second half, it shows that we didn’t play our game and it’s a good test for what will be for the playoffs. The fans, referees and the like, we will all have to deal with this.”

Jerusalem captain TaShawn Thomas reflected on the win.

“We fought. First time at home in a long time. It was good that we had our fans together with us. We stood together and we are trying to change the season around, we know where we want to be.”

Gilboa/Galil got off to a quick start, but Blatt and Ariel drained three-pointers to give Hapoel Jerusalem a 12-10 lead midway through the first quarter. However, the visitors continued to press and held a 23-21 after 10 minutes.

Blackshear and Jehvye Floyd kept Gilboa in front as the half neared its close, before Jerusalem team manager David Bassan received a technical which was followed by an automatic ejection for coach Alon, leaving assistant Lutz in charge of the Reds.

Gordon’s team drained a trio of free-throws and a last-second triple by Cousins to go into the break up 47-39.

Gilboa extended the lead to 62-53 midway through the third quarter before the hosts caught fire and knotted the score at 69 apiece after 30 minutes to set the scene for an intense final frame.

The teams stayed close through the fourth quarter and it came down to Blatt hitting his free-throws late to help Jerusalem take the win.

Meanwhile, Maccabi Tel Aviv downed Hapoel Eilat 95-72 as Tyler Dorsey starred for the yellow-and-blue over the course of the second half to notch the win.

Scottie Wilbekin, Omri Casspi and Angelo Caloiaro helped the hosts to an 18-0 run and double-digit lead over the course of the first quarter.

But Joe Ragland and Casey Prather, along with Josh Nebo, were able to help Eilat cut the advantage down and pull even in the third quarter.

However, Dorsey started heating up from downtown over the latter part of the game to secure the victory for the yellow-and-blue.

Dorsey led Maccabi with 20 points – going 5-of-8 from three-point range – Wilbekin scored 17 points while Ante Zizic and Angelo Caloiaro each scored 14 points in the win.

Prather was the game’s high-scorer with 22 points, Ragland added 15 points and 14 assists and Ben Carter chipped in with 11 points for Eilat in a losing cause.

“We played good basketball at both ends of the court, and I am very happy about that and as to how we came to play,” said Maccabi coach Ioannis Sfairopoulos. “Eilat reacted in the second quarter and they hurt us with fast breaks and offensive rebounds. We talked about that at halftime and we did so over the second half. We fought for all the 50/50 balls and I’m happy about that.”

Eilat boss Ariel Beit Halachmi chalked up the setback to fatigue and injuries.

“We are going though a tough time and have a few injuries and are tired,” he explained. “We played three good quarters but then fell apart in the last frame. Maccabi is a very strong team and they gave us problems. We have to get back into the swing of things.”

Up by the Carmel, Hapoel Tel Aviv got by Maccabi Haifa 92-88 as Israeli rising star Yam Madar scored a season-high 27points in the win. The Reds and Greens played a tight contest throughout the 40 minutes, but Danny Franco’s squad was able to come out on top.

Along with Madar, Tyrique Jones scored 22 points and JP Tokoto added 20 points and eight assists for Tel Aviv. Chris Dowe led Haifa with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Kalin Lucas scored 16 points and Michael Cobbins added 14 points in the loss.

Down south, Ness Ziona drubbed Hapoel Beersheba 107-82 in the desert city in a game that was never close as the visitors took a 60-39 lead into halftime and never looked back.

Braian Angola led all scorers with 28 points for Brad Greenberg’s team, Wayne Selden added 26 points and Jerome Meyinsse scored 21 points in the win.

Caleb Agada scored 24 points to lead Rami Hadar’s Beersheba squad while Spencer Weisz scored 18 points in the loss.

Also, Maccabi Rishon Lezion needed a late-game comeback to top Ironi Nahariya 88-80 by the northern border.

The hosts led through three quarters, but were outscored 30-16 in the final frame as Rishon Lezion snatched the victory to stay in playoff contention.

Akil Mitchell scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Guy Goodes’s squad, Darryl Monroe added 16 points and Jeremy Pargo chipped in with 15 points in the win. Jaron Blossomgame scored 19 points and Malik Newman added 17 points for Nahariya in the loss.

Nahariya was officially relegated to the second division after falling to Bnei Herzliya 97-85. Max Heidegger led the way with 23 points, Elijah Thomas added 21 points and Coty Clarke scored 20 points in the win.

Blossomgame scored 30 points and Malik Newman added 25 points for Nahariya as it heads to the Leumit League for next season.

