Deni Avdija heading from MVP to NBA

Deni Avdija will be heading to North America very soon as he prepares for the 2020 NBA Draft and combine after helping Maccabi Tel Aviv capture its 54th Israeli league championship. In honor of the blue-and-white’s 19-year-old phenom being named the Israel Basketball Winner League’s Most Valuable Player and as he dons No. 8, here’s a look at his eight most important and defining games this past season.8. Maccabi Tel Aviv’s 81-66 triumph over Maccabi Rishon Lezion in first game of season Avdija came into his first game with high expectations after he led the Israel Under-20 Team to the European Championship over the summer and was named the MVP of the entire tournament. Still 18 years old, Avdija led the way with 15 points at Rishon’s home gym, Beit Maccabi, going 2-of-4 from beyond the arc and leaving local basketball fans thirsting for more.7. Maccabi Tel Aviv falls 86-81 to Hapoel EilatThis is the only defeat among the eight games, but it was notable for Avdija. Yellow-and-blue coach Ioannis Sfairopoulos’s squad headed to the Red Sea city with many players missing due to injuries and had only seven regular players available. Avdija took the bull by the horns and notched his career high of 26 points, shooting 3-of-4 from deep and drawing 11 fouls in 38 minutes of action. However, a 5-of-13 night from the free throw line did Maccabi in as it lost for the first time in the season.
6. Maccabi Tel Aviv’s conquest of Maccabi AshdodThis was the first game back after the coronavirus break and despite being off for a number of months, Avdija showed that he had worked hard during the time away. A stat-line of 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists with a pair of triples and going 7-of-8 from the charity stripe in 24 minutes was only part of the story. Avdija not only worked on his game, but his fitness as well showing some serious muscle while recording a career high efficiency rating of 36.5. Maccabi Tel Aviv beats Hapoel Jerusalem 93-82Mac TA and Avdija traveled to the nation’s capital to take on Oded Katash’s Jerusalem side in a terrific top-of-the-standings battle. Avdija had plenty of problems with the Reds all season long so this was a date that he circled to make his presence felt. He had 15 points, 6 boards and 4 assists along with 4 steals in 31 minutes of action. Add to that a massive dunk and Avdija helped lead his team to a big win over Jerusalem.
4. Maccabi Tel Aviv edges Khimki Moscow in EuroleagueSfairopoulos’s squad came back home after two disappointing Euroleague losses as it looked to move closer to securing a playoff position in the continent’s best competition. Avdija played a Euroleague career-high 26 minutes and came to within one rebound of a double-double as he scored 11 points, pulled down 9 boards and added 4 assists with an efficiency rating of 18 in a dramatic and crucial victory.
3. Maccabi Tel Aviv downs Hapoel HolonUp until this point, Avdija had been an important rotation player for Maccabi, but had not been a primary ball handler. However, on January 11 against Hapoel Holon that all changed. Maccabi’s star guard Scottie Wilbekin was unavailable for the clash and Avdija took control of the offense from the point as he dished out 5 assists and added 22 points with four triples in 27 minutes of play. Avdija also played in the post and was all over the court for the yellow-and-blue in an important victory.
2. Maccabi Tel Aviv ousts Hapoel Tel Aviv in quarterfinalsAvdija and Maccabi Tel Aviv came into the decisive contest of their best-of-three quarterfinal series with the Reds all knotted up at a game apiece without on-court leader Wilbekin, who was suspended. With a massive amount of pressure on the club facing elimination for the first time ever prior to the semifinal round, and against its city rival no less, Sfairopoulos needed Avdija more than ever. After finishing Game 2 with no points, 4 turnovers and a minus-3 in 22 minutes in a brutal loss at the Drive-In Arena, Avdija knew he would have to bounce back, which was exactly what he did. The phenom had 22 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals and an efficiency rating of 30 – just what the doctor ordered. Together with Tyler Dorsey, Avdija’s double-double helped Maccabi advance to the Final Four and eventually capture the championship.
1. Maccabi Tel Aviv nips Fenerbahce in EuroleagueAfter a tremendous performance against Khimki Moscow, Avdija wanted to continue his positive momentum and traveled with Maccabi to Turkey for a date with Fenerbahce on February 7. The young Israeli star didn’t let the Istanbul faithful get to him and exploded for 13 points going 3-of-5 from long distance in 21 minutes. However, the real story was how Avdija scored his points, which included a step-back triple and a posterizing dunk on former NBA forward Gigi Datome that was voted as the Euroleague’s Magic Moment of the Season. The massive slam put Avdija on the map for good as Maccabi picked up one of the most dramatic victories of the season over legendary coach Zeljko Obradovic.Joshua Halickman, the Sports Rabbi, covers Israeli sports and organizes Israel sports adventures for tourists and residents (www.sportsrabbi.com). Follow the Sports Rabbi on Twitter @thesportsrabbi or feel free to contact the Sports Rabbi at sportsrabbi9@gmail.com.
6. Maccabi Tel Aviv’s conquest of Maccabi AshdodThis was the first game back after the coronavirus break and despite being off for a number of months, Avdija showed that he had worked hard during the time away. A stat-line of 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists with a pair of triples and going 7-of-8 from the charity stripe in 24 minutes was only part of the story. Avdija not only worked on his game, but his fitness as well showing some serious muscle while recording a career high efficiency rating of 36.5. Maccabi Tel Aviv beats Hapoel Jerusalem 93-82Mac TA and Avdija traveled to the nation’s capital to take on Oded Katash’s Jerusalem side in a terrific top-of-the-standings battle. Avdija had plenty of problems with the Reds all season long so this was a date that he circled to make his presence felt. He had 15 points, 6 boards and 4 assists along with 4 steals in 31 minutes of action. Add to that a massive dunk and Avdija helped lead his team to a big win over Jerusalem.
4. Maccabi Tel Aviv edges Khimki Moscow in EuroleagueSfairopoulos’s squad came back home after two disappointing Euroleague losses as it looked to move closer to securing a playoff position in the continent’s best competition. Avdija played a Euroleague career-high 26 minutes and came to within one rebound of a double-double as he scored 11 points, pulled down 9 boards and added 4 assists with an efficiency rating of 18 in a dramatic and crucial victory.
3. Maccabi Tel Aviv downs Hapoel HolonUp until this point, Avdija had been an important rotation player for Maccabi, but had not been a primary ball handler. However, on January 11 against Hapoel Holon that all changed. Maccabi’s star guard Scottie Wilbekin was unavailable for the clash and Avdija took control of the offense from the point as he dished out 5 assists and added 22 points with four triples in 27 minutes of play. Avdija also played in the post and was all over the court for the yellow-and-blue in an important victory.
2. Maccabi Tel Aviv ousts Hapoel Tel Aviv in quarterfinalsAvdija and Maccabi Tel Aviv came into the decisive contest of their best-of-three quarterfinal series with the Reds all knotted up at a game apiece without on-court leader Wilbekin, who was suspended. With a massive amount of pressure on the club facing elimination for the first time ever prior to the semifinal round, and against its city rival no less, Sfairopoulos needed Avdija more than ever. After finishing Game 2 with no points, 4 turnovers and a minus-3 in 22 minutes in a brutal loss at the Drive-In Arena, Avdija knew he would have to bounce back, which was exactly what he did. The phenom had 22 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals and an efficiency rating of 30 – just what the doctor ordered. Together with Tyler Dorsey, Avdija’s double-double helped Maccabi advance to the Final Four and eventually capture the championship.
1. Maccabi Tel Aviv nips Fenerbahce in EuroleagueAfter a tremendous performance against Khimki Moscow, Avdija wanted to continue his positive momentum and traveled with Maccabi to Turkey for a date with Fenerbahce on February 7. The young Israeli star didn’t let the Istanbul faithful get to him and exploded for 13 points going 3-of-5 from long distance in 21 minutes. However, the real story was how Avdija scored his points, which included a step-back triple and a posterizing dunk on former NBA forward Gigi Datome that was voted as the Euroleague’s Magic Moment of the Season. The massive slam put Avdija on the map for good as Maccabi picked up one of the most dramatic victories of the season over legendary coach Zeljko Obradovic.Joshua Halickman, the Sports Rabbi, covers Israeli sports and organizes Israel sports adventures for tourists and residents (www.sportsrabbi.com). Follow the Sports Rabbi on Twitter @thesportsrabbi or feel free to contact the Sports Rabbi at sportsrabbi9@gmail.com.