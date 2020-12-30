The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ethiopian-Israel golfer Iso wins Israel Masters

Long-time Caesarea staff member captures impressive title in first-ever competitive tournament.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 13:45
ASHER ISO claimed first place in the Israel Men’s Masters this week in Caesarea. (photo credit: NIMROD GLIKMAN)
ASHER ISO claimed first place in the Israel Men’s Masters this week in Caesarea.
(photo credit: NIMROD GLIKMAN)
Without taking anything away from the extraordinary achievements of the other winners this week, there’s no doubt that the amazing story from the Israel Men’s Masters tournament at the Caesarea Golf Club was Asher Iso.
Asher, a dedicated staff member of the club, immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia in 1991 and first came to the golf club 27 years ago. Beginning his work every day while most people are still asleep, he cares for every element on the course, from the greens to the bunkers. Not much time is left for playing golf.
This year, when he reached the age of 50, Iso decided to test his skills in the Masters category against the foremost players in the country, the first championship he has ever entered.
He burned up the course on the first day with an excellent score of 73, staying close the lead with former Israeli champion Barry Shaked and Israeli Maccabiah Team member Guy Ben-Amo.
On the second day, Iso maintained his composure under pressure and finished the round in a tie with Ben-Amo. In the sudden-death playoff, Iso hit two great shots that left him with a putt for birdie. Ben-Amo bogied and Iso notched a par on the hole to take the title, to the excitement of all Israel golf fans.
In the junior event, 15-year-old Itay Cohen took home the title.
The championships marked the first competitive tournaments to take place at the Caesarea Golf Club in many months due to coronavirus regulations.


Tags ethiopia Coronavirus COVID-19
