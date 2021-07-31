Israel to play final baseball game against Mexico

Although the overall framework of the six-team baseball Olympic tournament in Tokyo is a bit complex, the rules of engagement for Sunday’s game are brutally simple: the loser goes home, making a quick exit after only three games in Tokyo. The winner is guaranteed a reset that guarantees it at least 2 more games and a shot at all the medals, including Gold. Play continues in a knockout round over the next few days that will see the pack shrink from 5 to 4 teams, and then play for three medals.

Mexico and Israel both arrived at this point after losing their first two games, Mexico lost to the Dominican Republic 1-0 in its opener and then 7-4 to host Japan on Saturday. Israel began by dropping a 5-4 extra innings affair to Korea followed by an 8-1 loss at the hands of the USA on Friday. Israel, which had lost its ace Jon Moscot to injury after only 9 pitches was forced to deplete its bullpen in Game 1, which left it understaffed on the mound the next day versus the US side. Even then, Israel showed no fear in Friday’s game, hitting the ball on a line and putting two men on base in two of the first three innings. However, it repeatedly failed to cash in on its hard hitting and squandered early scoring chances. Thus, after nearly 3 scoreless innings, the Americans broke through for three runs. This lead was quickly reduced when Israel’s slugger Danny Valencia lined a shot into the left field seats in the fourth, leaving the blue and white a manageable 3-1 deficit. However, the US kept up the scoring over the second half of the game, building to the 8-1 final score.

Manager Eric Holtz was able to see many positive aspects in his club’s performance and guaranteed that his side will be ready for Sunday’s game. In the post-game press conference following Friday’s loss, he specifically mentioned pitchers like DJ Sharabi who shut down the Americans over two innings of relief and Shlomo Lipetz, who pitched a strong inning in his much dreamed about Olympic debut. Lipetz drew well-deserved attention as Israel’s iconic player who has represented Israeli baseball at every level over 3 decades since he began playing on youth teams when fields were mostly sandlots. Holtz complimented the Tel Aviv native, calling Lipetz “Israel’s Derek Jeter” who serves as a role model for Israeli kids to emulate. Valencia, whose thunderous blast was one of several hard-hit balls over his first two games was also pleased with his swing and extremely complimentary to his teammates’ play on offense and defense.

It was most significant that US manager Mike Scioscia took note of the professionalism demonstrated by former American MLB players like Valencia, Ian Kinsler and Ryan Lavarnway, saying he thought their dedication to their heritage was admirable and their desire to build Israeli baseball was a great thing for promoting the sport internationally.

All this leads to Sunday’s game. Holtz will hand the ball to Astros’ veteran right-hander Josh Zeid who came on in Game 1 to shut down the Korean line-up over 2 and a third innings. Speaking from the Olympic village Saturday night, Zeid told the Jerusalem Post that he was ready to go “as long as he could and as necessary”. Based on his work ethic, Israeli fans can expect to see Zeid perform in his trademark bulldog fashion, yielding nothing to any hitter and throwing every pitch as if it were his last. And locals can rest assured that the big Israeli bats of Lavarnway, Kinsler and Valencia that produced 4 home runs in two games will continue to produce, along with several other potent offensive weapons and slick fielding to back Zeid and the other pitchers who are raring to go when called upon.

Lefty Jake Fishman, was typical of the entire roster when speaking with the Post about how much this opportunity meant to him to represent Israel. The Sharon Massachusetts native spoke of additional motivators but said that when on the mound he simply clears his mind and takes the game one pitch at a time. He and his teammates are uniformly determined to play this tournament one game at a time. Failure is not an option.