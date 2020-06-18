The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli Volleyball Association wins raffle to host European matches

Should they win, the Israeli team will be able to compete in the European Volleyball Championship, which will be held in 2021.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 18, 2020 17:30
Women's volleyball at the 2016 Rio Olympics (photo credit: REUTERS)
Women's volleyball at the 2016 Rio Olympics
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Israeli Volleyball Association (IVA) won a raffle and will host the European pre-finals, N12 reporter Ben Goldfriend tweeted on Thursday.
The Israeli national team will play against the Bulgarian and Austrian national teams in January 2021.
Should they win, the Israeli team will be able to compete in the European Volleyball Championship, which will be held in 2021.
While the Israeli Volleyball team has never won the European Championship, the team has one of the best coaches in the world, Arie Selinger.
Selinger, a Holocaust survivor who discovered sports after arriving in Israel in 1945, trained the US National Volleyball team and the Japanese Volleyball National team before he took on training the Israeli Women's Volleyball team in 2007. Thanks to his efforts and the team's talent, Israel made it to the European Championships for the first time in 2011. He is hailed as one of the best coaches in the world in this sport. 
His son, Avital, is the current coach of the Israeli Men's Volleyball team.
  


