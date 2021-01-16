The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli wrestler captures bronze medal at elite French competition

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JANUARY 16, 2021 23:56
An Israeli star wrestler was born in Nice, France on Saturday. Mitchell Louis Finesilver won the bronze medal in the freestyle 74 kg class, defeating an Azerbaijani opponent at the elite wrestling competition.
The Flo Wrestling journalist David Bray tweeted after Finesilver defeated a Polish wrestler to enter the bronze medal round: “Mitch Finesilver will wrestle for bronze. Looked solid in that last match.”

Finesilver prevailed over Azerbaijan’s Joshgun Azimov by 2-1 for the bronze medal.  His match against the Polish wrestler Kamil Rybicki was a thriller, ending in a 5-2 victory for the American-born Finesilver.
Finesilver beat 4-2 the Azerbaijani Gadzhimurad Omarov in his opening match 4-2. The caucus state of Azerbaijan produces some of the world's top wrestlers.
Kyle Dake, a two-time world champion from the US,  defeated Finesilver 11-0 in the second round. Dake went on to win the Henri Deglane tournament.   
In his wrestleback bracket match, where wrestlers who were defeated on the way to the finals, Finesilver prevailed over his French opponent Charles Afa 12-1. Finesilver sported a red and white singlet with a Star of David on his wrestling uniform.
The tournament in Nice is named after Henri Deglane ( 1902 – 1975) who was a French Olympic champion in the Greco-Roman wrestler..
The American-born Finesilver earned All-American status as a Duke University grappler at the 2019 National Collegiate Athletic Association wrestling championship.
“It's an unbelievable [feeling] honestly, "Finesilver told GoDuke.com at the time, adding that “I worked my whole career and whole life for this. Lots and lots of hard work. Lots of late nights. Lots of workouts. A lot of blood, tears and sweat. To reach at least some degree my goal is pretty awesome and unbelievable.”
The Duke Chronicle paper said, “The start of the 2019-2020 season marks the beginning of the end of the Finesilver era of Duke wrestling.” Mitch has a fraternal twin brother, Zach, who also wrestled for Duke.
A second set of fraternal twins, Josh and Matt Finesilver, currently compete for the prestigious Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.
The Duke Blue Devils, wrote the paper, ”enjoyed two years of having four gritty and talented wrestlers all from the same household.”
Mitch was a two-time Colorado State Champion and four-time state qualifier.
The Duke University 149-pound wrestler Finesilver was named the 2018-19 Atlantic Coast Conference Wrestling Scholar-Athlete of the Year.He also received an ACC Postgraduate Scholarship.
Finesilver majored in evolutionary anthropology.


