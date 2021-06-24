The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Sports

Rising star Noam Yaakov leads Emek Hefer to double titles

Yaacov, a 16-and-a-half-year-old rising star, is one of those players and has earned headlines around the country with his fearless play after moving to Israel by himself a few years ago.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
JUNE 24, 2021 20:38
NOAM YAAKOV (right) made aliyah from Denmark at 14 and has turned into one of Israel’s brightest up-and-coming hoops stars (photo credit: ODED CARNI)
NOAM YAAKOV (right) made aliyah from Denmark at 14 and has turned into one of Israel’s brightest up-and-coming hoops stars
(photo credit: ODED CARNI)
Emek Hefer cruised to an 81-60 victory over Maccabi Rishon LeZion this week to capture the Youth Israel State Cup as the club added its second title in seven days after having won the Youth League Title to complete a double.
Rishon LeZion jumped out to a 23-12 lead after 10 minutes as Yogev Ovadia led the way, but Emek Hefer came roaring back with a 31-9 second period thanks to strong play by Yoav Veshler and Ariel Aizik to grab a 43-32 halftime advantage.
Shoham Gatt and Aizik continued to pour on the offense in the third quarter to bump up Emek Hefer’s lead to 67-48 and while Tal Peled tried to get Rishon back into the game, budding star Noam Yaacov, Veshler and Aizik would have none of that as Yehu Orland’s squad wrapped up the title.
Over the past couple of years Orland, who played in the Israeli league between 1999-2016, has been able to help Emek Hefer develop into a top-notch youth system where up-and-coming Israeli hoopsters come to hone their skills and find a warm home and support system around them.
Yaacov, a 16-and-a-half-year-old rising star, is one of those players and has earned headlines around the country with his fearless play after moving to Israel by himself a few years ago from his native Denmark.
Born just outside of Copenhagen to an Israeli father, Yonatan, and a Danish mother, Sidsel, Yaacov showed both courage, maturity and determination by deciding to take his talents to the Holy Land and make aliyah by himself as a 14-year-old to continue to work on his trade.
In the league final last week against the same Rishon LeZion, Yaacov led the way for his team on the scoreboard with 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Emek Hefer came back to take the championship 97-92 after trailing heading into the fourth quarter.
With the potential of completing a double and taking both titles, Yaacov took a bit of a step back from scoring, which he did aplenty in the previous State Cup game with 38 points. This time around, he played facilitator, showing off his all-around skills, flexibility and diversity on the court in making his teammates better while flirting with a triple-double, scoring 10 points, grabbing 10 boards and dishing out seven assists in the victory.
“It’s a great feeling,” Yaacov exclaimed. “This was our goal from the start of the season, and we won both of these titles against a terrific team in Rishon LeZion. It was tough, but we did it.”
Yaacov’s modesty, combined with his tenacity, has earned much praise by his teammates and coach.
“I believe that what is unique about Noam as well as the entire team is that we take what the game gives us,” said Orland. “Noam was forced to score a lot of points over the past two games, so that’s what he did, he scored a lot of points. Today, he didn’t need to score that many points and contributed to the game in many other ways.”
When Orland and Yaacov saw early on in the first quarter that the game at hand was going to be a different type of challenge than the clubs’ previous meetings, the bench boss gave his young star a breather early on to recalibrate to the task at hand as Rishon LeZion has jumped out to an early lead.
“The truth is that Noam is so mature, I let him get some air as he worked so hard for this team less than a week ago. I didn’t say anything about the game itself, and he went right back in. He’s so tough, focused and talented.”
Yaacov, meanwhile, praised his coach.
“Yehu is a great coach. As a former player, he understands us much more than just a regular coach. I enjoyed this season so much with him and [assistant] Ramon Wolfson. They are just fantastic coaches.”
The game’s most valuable player, Aizik, also praised Yaacov’s contribution along with his tremendous ability to lead the way for the club.
“Absolutely amazing. He’s the best guard in the country by far. Everything that is being said about Noam is totally justified. He’s an incredible player. He’s unstoppable.”
Yaacov understands that as he continues to improve and make headlines, the expectations and pressure will also increase.
“It’s tough, but when I step on the court, I just forget all about it and play basketball. I do what I love to do.”
This summer, Yaacov’s talents will be on full display as he will be playing with the Under-18 Israel National Team in the FIBA Youth European Challengers, which will be taking place in Tel Aviv. This will give the entire country the opportunity to see the budding talent in person against the likes of France, Greece, Lithuania, Estonia and Portugal between August 3-8.
As for next season, Yaacov is still undecided as to where he will be playing.
“I still don’t know for sure where I will be, most probably I won’t be playing at the youth level in Israel. I have some big decisions to make and soon enough I will know.”
Regardless of his impending decision, Israeli hoops fans around the country and across the globe will be excited to know that Yaacov is shooting for the stars.
“My main goal is naturally to go as far as I can. I don’t want to say where I want to get to. I just want to continue to work as hard as I can, and I’ll get to where I can get to.”


Tags sports basketball israel sports
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stay out of the US-China struggle - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Iran's political degeneration has the regime's days numbered

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by