Staff from Nature Authority rescue endangered eagle's eggs in Golan

The Golan Rescue Unit was responsible for saving the eagle's eggs, racing against time despite the mate being somewhere in the area.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 2, 2021 06:43
Bonelli's Eagle's nest where the eggs were rescued. (photo credit: HANOCH TAL/NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY/POLICE SPOKEPERSON)
Bonelli's Eagle's nest where the eggs were rescued.
(photo credit: HANOCH TAL/NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY/POLICE SPOKEPERSON)
Staff from the Nature and Parks Authority rescued the eggs of the endangered Bonelli's Eagle on Monday, after it was found that the mother was electrocuted on a high-voltage pole near Nahal Zavitan.
The Golan Rescue Unit was responsible for saving the eagle's eggs, racing against time despite the mate being somewhere in the area. The eagle that was electrocuted was marked with a tracking device as part of the Wings Project that seeks to grow the population of Bonelli's Eagle to sustainable levels without the requirement of intervention. 
The Israel Electric Company has also been working on preventing electric shocks through a variety of method in covering powerlines. Following this incident, the Electric Company has said that it will work immediately to cover the powerline in question.  
"The Bonelli's Eagle is a species that is defined in Israel as a critically endangered species, and today there are only about 15 pairs that nest in Israel. In this case leaving the eggs in the nest means a death sentence, and a complex effort is made with professional skill to carefully collect the eggs from the nest while rappelling to the nest from the cliff," said Ohad, an ecologist from the Nature and Parks Authority. 
Elika Matuf, an inspector at the Nature and Parks Authority who took part in the rescue, describe the operation, saying "I slid off the cliff very carefully tens of meters, to my surprise I found two eggs of a Bonelli's Eagle in the nest. I wrapped the eggs carefully, and placed them in a heated, padded pod." 


