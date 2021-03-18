Strategic Affairs Ministry unveils website to fight ICC jurisdiction

The Strategic Affairs Ministry on Thursday unveiled a new website dedicated to presenting Israel's position against International Criminal Court jurisdiction over IDF conduct or settlement-related issues.

The website features interviews with leading international law experts in Israel and various other countries supporting Jerusalem's claims that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over Israelis.

It is being launched following the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber's February 5 endorsement of ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's desire to open a full war crimes probe against IDF conduct during the 2014 Gaza War, the 2018 Gaza border conflict and the settlement enterprise.

Bensouda formally opened her probe on March 3.

According to the website, it "compiles and presents reliable information regarding the International Criminal Court’s examination in connection with the Palestinian complaint in the so-called 'Situation in Palestine.'"

Established in 2002, the ICC's "mandate is to end impunity for the most heinous crime of concern to the international community,” according to the website. “The ICC was created to act as a court of last resort with the capacity to prosecute individuals, when national jurisdictions for any reason are unable or unwilling to do so. The Court was never intended to pursue democratic states with robust and effective legal systems."

In addition, the website says that "‘Jurisdiction’ is the authority of a court to make decisions and judgments. It plays a crucial role in defining competence in order to prevent abuse of a judicial process and to protect the law from both power and populism.

"The ICC lacks jurisdiction over Israel, as only sovereign states can delegate criminal jurisdiction over their territory to the Court. The Palestinian Authority clearly does not meet the criteria for statehood under international law and the Court’s Statute,” it says.

"Israel has valid legal claims over the same territory in relation to which the Palestinians are seeking to submit to the Court’s jurisdiction,” the website continues. “This was explained in a detailed legal memorandum published by Israel’s Attorney-General, and supported by seven States parties to the ICC as well as by leading international law scholars during the proceedings before the Pre-Trial Chamber."

Furthermore, "The recent ICC ruling approving the Prosecutor’s position on Jurisdiction contravenes accepted facts and well-established principles of international law. The decision is the direct outcome of a politicized process and an erroneous reading of the Court’s Statute,” and that “It should deeply concern all who care about the Court and International Criminal Justice."

In contrast, the ICC has said that "Palestine" has been given the status of a state by a number of UN organizations, including the court's own Assembly of State Parties.

Based on this, the court has said it has not resolved the issue of whether Palestine is a state for other international law purposes, but that it is a state for ICC purposes.