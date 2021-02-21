Students from Israel, Ben-Gurion's hometown in Poland do joint project

What does the city of Plonsk in Poland have in common with Kiryat Motzkin in Israel? Their common connection to David Ben-Gurion!A school in Plonsk, which is the hometown of David Ben-Gurion and the elementary school in Kiryat Motzkin (named after Ben-Gurion) participated in a joint project inspired by the founder of Israel. Despite the great distance between the two schools, they still teamed up to teach students about leadership inspired by the work of Ben-Gurion.For several months now, the two schools have been participating in activities like joint learning in Zoom. These classes, which are in English, sees students from both schools participate in lessons that emphasize the character and work of Ben-Gurion. The project was organized in collaboration with the principals and English teachers in the two schools. The highlight of the program was a virtual tour, which took place in Ben-Gurion's hut in Sde Boker. The tour was led by the staff of the Ben-Gurion Heritage Institute on February 15, and was attended by students from Plonsk and Kiryat Motzkin. The Ben-Gurion Heritage Institute hopes that the students' acquaintance with the character of David Ben-Gurion will lead to more social involvement, initiative and contribution to the community.
