Students from Tzfira Ulpena dedicate literary piece to Druze soldiers

Students from Tzfira Ulpena have decided to dedicate a literary work to fallen Druze soldiers, according to a statement by the school. This was made as a part of a Remembrance Day event at the school, where student dedicate a literary piece to the life of a fallen soldier. The commemoration was done in cooperation with the families of Kamil Shnaan and Ahil Satuie, two police officers, a commander and an IDF soldier, who were killed at the Temple Mount in 2017.The piece dedicated to them analyzed a duet between Ivri Lider and Nassrin Kadri "From the village to the town square."MK Shachiv Shnaan, the father of Kamil, was moved by the initiative and participated in the ceremony held at the school over Zoom."I am very excited to be with you here today, I feel a part of a wonderful people which knows how to appreciate companionship and giving," Shnaan said. "We are not an ungrateful people, this event is proof of victory over the terrorist who killed my son and others."
