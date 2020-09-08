The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Students, teachers protest sexually offensive signs in Kfar Saba

A graduate of a school in Kfar Saba said that signs such as the ones revealed this week have been put up every year for the past decade.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 15:32
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Students and teachers protested in front of a high school in Kfar Saba on Tuesday after students at the school prepared signs encouraging rape referring to female students in the 10th grade at the school.
"There are voices that tell them that it's a joke. The thought that a group of mature boys could think in these days that gang rape is a subject to laugh about really disturbs me because, as they say, in all jokes there's a little truth," said Moran Michel, one of the organizers of the protests, to Israel Hayom.
"It's unpleasant and uncomfortable, but it's time that we begin to deal with things that are uncomfortable, because specifically in this place we're making a difference. So we began a protest against the rape in Eilat two weeks ago and we won't stop until this is treated at the root," added Michel.
 
One sign referred to gang rapes in Eilat and Cyprus, reading "Ayia Napa - 12, Eilat - 30, 10th [grade] - 100." Another sign read "Silence equals consent."
The boys involved in the incident were suspended. Kfar Saba Mayor Rafi Saar met with girls from schools in the city on Monday and promised to have time set aside in schools throughout the city to discuss the issue.
The municipality will hold a Zoom lecture for parents along with the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel to give them the tools to handle questions from girls and boys and the difference between sexual abuse and healthy sexuality, according to Israel Hayom.
Graffiti was also found at a school in the city on Monday reading "There's no 10th-grade girl who doesn't give, there's no 10th-grade boy who doesn't get."
Saar arrived at the protest on Tuesday and was told "you came to listen, not to speak," according to Army Radio.
Sheli Sever, an organizer of the protest, told 103FM that a graduate of the Katznelson school in Kfar Saba told her that signs such as the ones revealed this week have been put up every year for the past decade. "It's a tradition of the 12th grade."
"Girls are taught to take care of themselves and be responsible, but we forgot to demand responsibility from the boys," said Maya Saad, a counselor for ninth and 10th grade students in the HaNoar HaOved VeHaLomed youth movement in Kfar Saba, to 103FM. "We forgot to condemn their actions, we forgot that if we continue to tell girls how to dress so that they will not hurt, we teach the boys that it is okay to hurt. We forgot that discounts are not allowed."


Tags protests rape sexual harassment sexual abuse Kfar Saba
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Neve Shalom fire - a wake-up call for coexistence and peace - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu seeks to establish Israel's place among the nations - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The coronavirus chaos is caused by one person: Netanyahu - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Donald Trump disproves the Middle East doomsday predictions - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler How can Israel boost haredi higher education? By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
4 Cabinet to lock down 30 ‘red’ cities as virus spikes
Inspectors conduct coronavirus tests at a checkpoint in Jerusalem
5 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by