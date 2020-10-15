The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Suicides of four Soroka physicians tied to stress on healthcare system

The committee said that hospital overcrowding and lack of staff was especially dire in the southern and northern periphery regions.

By HANNAH BROWN  
OCTOBER 15, 2020 18:02
Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba (photo credit: DR. AVISHAI TEICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba
(photo credit: DR. AVISHAI TEICHER/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A public committee that looked into the suicides of four doctors at Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba over a period of less than two years found no connection between the suicides, according to a report released Wednesday.
The suicides took place between July 2018 and January 2020 and the committee was established at the end of January. The committee members were appointed by the former director-general of the Health Ministry, Moshe Bar Siman Tov, and Prof. Ehud Dodson, the director-general of the Clalit Health Fund.
The committee found that each doctor committed suicide for different reasons and that there was no common thread of how they were treated by the hospital that led each doctor to take his life. It actually found that the management was supportive of staff members in distress, certainly in comparison to other hospitals around the country.
According to the committee, the suicides that occurred at Soroka are only a symptom of a much more general problem with the medical system in Israel, in which hospitals are understaffed and doctors are overworked and stressed.
The committee said that hospital overcrowding and lack of staff was especially dire in the southern and northern periphery regions.
And the coronavirus pandemic is putting even more stress on the system. More than a quarter of the country’s doctors reported extremely high levels of anxiety because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to research by Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer released in August.
On March 23, the state comptroller published a long report on the current situation of the Israeli healthcare system, warning that it was “not fully prepared” for such a pandemic. The report pointed out deficiencies that have been discussed for years but not addressed. These included an insufficient budget throughout the healthcare system, overcrowded hospitals, lack of intensive care beds, and shortages of medical staff and equipment.
A Jerusalem physician who recently completed his training at Soroka said he was surprised by the suicides there and said that he found the senior medical staff there much kinder and more understanding than in the hospital where he currently works in the capital.
“It was a much friendlier place than anywhere else I’ve worked,” he said. “I think doctors are stressed to the limit everywhere in Israel and of course now with corona, it’s only going to get worse... Anyone who has spent any time in an Israeli hospital recently, whether as a doctor, nurse or patient, knows how crowded the wards are, has seen beds in corridors, knows that doctors get just a couple of minutes with each patient, even with very serious cases. It’s no surprise some doctors get depressed.”


Tags Israel Soroka Medical Center Healthcare System
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We need to hold the line despite dropping COVID-19 morbidity rate By JPOST EDITORIAL
Pamela Peled You gotta love the haredim By PAMELA PELED
Douglas Bloomfield Trump is using scare tactics and disruption for the 2020 election By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The Palestinians need a new strategy in relations with Israel By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader Why oppressive regimes succeed on social media By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by