The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Surf's up: US Embassy offers grant to youth-at-risk surf program

HaGal Sheli and the Young Mentors Program implement values ​​that the embassy wants to promote, including shared citizenship, diversity, empowerment and opportunities for all.

By HADASSAH BRENNER  
JUNE 9, 2021 18:52
Participants in HaGal Sheli's Young Mentors Program. (photo credit: HAGAL SHELI)
Participants in HaGal Sheli's Young Mentors Program.
(photo credit: HAGAL SHELI)
The US Embassy in Israel has awarded the organization, HaGal Sheli (My Wave), which brings together at-risk youth to surf, a grant of NIS 70,000 to support its Young Mentors Program. The embassy's department of public diplomacy invests in civil society and educational projects that aid Israeli citizens.
The department visited HaGal Sheli on Tuesday, where they received a surfing lesson, and heard a panel, led by Elias Saba, an Arab instructor at the organization's Jaffa site, along with the organization's CEO and founder, Yaron Waxman, and participant testimonials. 
The US Embassy Public Diplomacy Section of the US Embassy: (left to right) Jessica Tesoriero, Nicole Colameta, Elias Saba, Dunia Kahlul, Omer Benziony, Yaron Waksman, Alison Brown (Photo Credit: HaGal Sheli).The US Embassy Public Diplomacy Section of the US Embassy: (left to right) Jessica Tesoriero, Nicole Colameta, Elias Saba, Dunia Kahlul, Omer Benziony, Yaron Waksman, Alison Brown (Photo Credit: HaGal Sheli).
 
"HaGal Sheli and the Young Mentors Program, in particular, implement values ​​that the embassy wants to promote, including shared citizenship, diversity, empowerment and providing opportunities for all Israeli citizens wherever they are, through fun and unique sports activities connected to the sea, which is a key resource in Israel," said Allison Brown, the embassy's deputy cultural attaché. 
HaGal Sheli brings disadvantaged teenagers from all walks of Israeli society - Arabs and Jews, religious and secular, etc.- in a surfing program intended to educate and provide them with the tools they need to succeed in life.
"We operate out of the belief that creating a positive environment and a sense of belonging, while using the therapeutic elements of the sea, will provide the participants with a real opportunity to ‘catch a wave’, on their way to a better life," the organization boasts.
The Young Mentors Program trains graduates to become mentors and certified instructors who, in-turn, can help younger participants in the Lighthouse Program, which teaches life-lessons through surfing experiences, and the Al Hagal business that offers workshops and surfing. They undergo an assistant instructor's course at the Wingate Institute.
"We see every day the tremendous value created here in hard and strenuous work. Together we prove that there are other possibilities, and despite challenges and disagreements, in the end we are all equal and we all have a place," Waxman said. 
"I thank the representatives of the US Embassy for their support of this important project. Support, beyond its financial significance, is an expression of trust in our path for at-risk youth and in our ability to promote proactive processes for all youth in the country," Waxman expressed his appreciation.


Tags youth surfing US Embassy Israeli society
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Clear the air on the IDF's mysterious 'Officer X' - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by