Tair Rada's mother: 'One of the youth at the school is the murderer'

Rada further claimed that "the police investigated and even wrote in the summary of his investigation that 'the above is a suspect in the murder of Tair Rada, please continue his investigation with a warning'. There was one of the girls who said, 'I know who killed Tair.' The head of the special investigation team said he called her phone and she was not ready to continue testifying and she disappeared and left the country."

Referring to the prosecution's decision, Rada said: "I am always ready to give another chance. I have not lost faith in the judges, I now want to open a new page after all the criticism and anger. I very much hope here justice will run its course properly."

She added that "I always said – my ideal is to open the investigation file. I was there for all the proceedings – every minute every day. I saw how this trial was handled. As far as I am concerned, let Zadorov be guilty. Maybe in the end I will have some peace in life that I will know the killer is sitting in jail. I do not believe I will have peace. But to say that today it can not be checked, or all these things. I heard journalists say that Ilana Rada invented all this."

Regarding Zadorov's conviction, the murdered woman's mother was asked if she was sure he was her daughter's killer, and replied: "Not unequivocally. I remember myself in the first proceedings, the judge was chief justice Yitzhak Cohen. I remember after a year I said for sure that there would be a decision that Zadorov murdered. I knew that the verdict was recorded on the first day . But after about two years, when the forensic expert on shoe prints came up, this is the first time I said absolutely – Zadorov murdered Tair. I came out very upset and screamed at his wife, and even threatened. I did not see with my eyes. But then I was proven false."

Rada recounted how she changed her mind: "Then when the defense came and clarified their arguments, and the team of the forensic expert approached me, Ashkenazi from the Haaretz newspaper sat with me and I remember it like yesterday. They approached me and said, 'Ilana, maybe you can enlighten us and tell us who was at the scene?' I almost planted myself in a chair from this question."

She was also asked if she thinks Ola Kravetsenko is her daughter’s killer: "Absolutely not. I was exposed to this evidence even before Shadow of Truth knew about it. When they discovered this evidence I told them that the prosecution had updated me on it. They tried to bring a thesis of an affair and that was the end of the story. Shadow of Truth revealed something in the conduct of the courts. On the one hand they show that Zadorov is guilty and on the other hand there is evidence that needs to be examined. Factually, the file in AK's case remained open until yesterday. So practically, if you tell me that Zadorov is the killer for who did you leave a file open for [Ola Kravetsenko]? It should have been done in a proper legal proceeding."

Rada added about Zadorov's conviction that "in my opinion the reconstruction is invalid. Not because of what I saw later, but because in real time, when they announced that Zadorov was the killer and the special investigation team was sitting with me, the reconstruction was not over yet. They did not yet know what would be in the reconstruction. They issued a statement at 8pm at a bombastic press conference without knowing what would be in the reconstruction. It is not possible for a person with such a clear imprint with such a unique shoe to be on Tair's body, and when he jumps out the door there is no such imprint."

Rada was asked if she thought the prosecution was hiding things and said: "Certainly, I came and emphasized with the goal that they check it, so the then justice minister said they do not owe me answers. Out of an interest? Yes. It is not the justice system, it is the prosecution. The interest is the sin of arrogance, they sinned in this above all."

Rada added: "when the trial ended, I received the decision not wholeheartedly. I realized that there was no right decision here, and why? It is not possible to erase Tair's life as if it did not exist. That is, Tair had a life, she had a full world. She was brutally murdered within this world. How can this world be ignored and hidden? With my hand on my heart, 15 children, with complete certainty, I took out messages and you can follow their Facebook page, went in and out of the toilet cubicle at the time of the murder."