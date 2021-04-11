The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Talon raises $26m. in largest Israeli seed funding round ever

The seed funding will allow the company to further develop its technology and expand the development team.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 11, 2021 14:11
Talon co-founders Ofer Ben-Noon and Ohad Bobrov. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Talon co-founders Ofer Ben-Noon and Ohad Bobrov.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Investment in Israel's red-hot tech sector continues to turn heads. In what is believed to be the largest seed-funding round in Israeli history, Talon Cybersecurity, which makes cybersecurity solutions for the distributed workforce, said it secured $26 million in seed funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Team8, serial entrepreneur Zohar Zisapel, and leading cyber angel investors.
The company is developing a first-of-its-kind cybersecurity technology that protects from the unique threats emerging in today’s era of distributed work, the company said. The seed funding will allow the company to further develop its technology and expand the development team, it noted.
The announcement comes less than a week after Trax, a computer vision company transforming brick-and-mortar retail, raised $640 million in a Series E financing round believed to be the largest overall funding round ever for an Israeli company. Israeli tech companies raised more than $2 billion in March, breaking records it has set each of the previous three months, and is on track to raise even more in April.
Talon’s unique technology makes it possible to turn an organization’s security weaknesses into resilience against cyber-attacks without compromising an employee’s privacy or productivity, the company said.
“Talon is solving a major problem created by recent changes in the workforce model,” said David Gussarsky, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. “The need for one comprehensive solution to enable workforce flexibility, without compromising security, has created a whole new market and a unique opportunity to become a game-changer in the cybersecurity industry.”
“The distributed workforce presents a host of new cybersecurity challenges and exposes both large and small organizations to new types of threats that can’t be solved using existing solutions,” said Ofer Ben-Noon, Talon Cybersecurity CEO. “This unique challenge and opportunity led Ohad and me to embark on this exciting journey. Talon is entering the market to provide organizations with maximum flexibility, productivity and visibility while protecting them against cyberattacks that are becoming more and more sophisticated.”
Talon was founded by two proven entrepreneurs in the cybersecurity industry, CEO Ofer Ben-Noon and CTO Ohad Bobrov, both alumni of Unit 8200, Israel’s elite military technology and intelligence unit. Ben-Noon founded Argus, a global leader in automotive cybersecurity, which was sold to Continental in 2017 for an estimated $430 million. Bobrov founded Lacoon Mobile Security, a provider of security solutions for mobile phones, which was sold to Check Point in 2015 for an estimated $100 million.


