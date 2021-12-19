The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

TAU, German university to open joint interfaith studies center

The center will conduct research on the history of religious diversity and conflict in pluralistic societies, as well as  current issues within these societies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 19, 2021 23:17
(Left to right): Prof. Menachem Fisch, Prof. Milette Shamir, Prof. Ariel Porat, Susanne Wasum-Rainer & Prof. Youval Rotman (photo credit: COURTESY/TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
(Left to right): Prof. Menachem Fisch, Prof. Milette Shamir, Prof. Ariel Porat, Susanne Wasum-Rainer & Prof. Youval Rotman
(photo credit: COURTESY/TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Tel Aviv University (TAU) and Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, plan to open a joint interfaith studies center with an emphasis on research regarding religion, specifically monotheistic religions.
A signing of the agreement between the two universities was held at TAU, in attendance was TAU President Prof. Ariel Porat, Goethe University President Prof. Enrico Schleiff and German Ambassador to Israel Susanne Wasum-Rainer.
Schleiff was enthusiastic about the initiative, saying, "What we are agreeing upon today is, as far as I am aware, unprecedented – at least in the humanities in Germany. It is not merely formal cooperation between a German and an Israeli university, but rather the development of a highly visible, joint institutionalized international research center."
The center will conduct research on the history of religious diversity and conflict in pluralistic societies, as well as current issues within these societies, a subject of mutual interest for Germans and Israelis, Schleiff added.
TAU's Prof. Menachem Fisch, who leads the project at the Israeli university, called it a "worthy initiative" and said it will increase academic cooperation between Germany and Israel.
Tel Aviv University Students celebrate International German Week (credit: COURTESY/TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)Tel Aviv University Students celebrate International German Week (credit: COURTESY/TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
German Ambassador to Israel Susanne Wasum-Rainer also expressed excitement about the initiative: "Academic exchange and cooperation is not only a constitutive pillar of German-Israeli relations," she said.
"It is also a contribution to strengthening research and scientific progress as a global endeavor, in science as well as in the humanities. By declaring their will to establish a joint Center for the Study of Religious and Interreligious Dynamics, the Goethe University Frankfurt am Main and the Tel Aviv University address one of the urgent questions of our time, the role of religious communities in a changing and conflictual world."
The announcement coincides with TAU's Germany Week, the first in a series of international events TAU is hosting promoting international cooperation and cultural diversity on campus.
Special events this week included a tour of German Jews at the ANU Museum of the Jewish People, a screening of German-born director Ernest Lubitsch's film The Oyster Princess and discussions about German literature, including poetry by Friedrich Rückert. The university also opened a Christmas market with the help of the German embassy.


Tags tel aviv university germany religion Frankfurt
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The world must stand behind Israel in fight against terrorism -editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Kylie EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ

It is time for Matan Kahana to address the issue of agunot - opinion

 By KYLIE EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ
Dov Moran

How entrepreneurs should deal with regret - opinion

 By DOV MORAN
Amotz Asa-El

What happened to Donald Trump? - opinion

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Landlord sues after discovering realtor in apartment with lover
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by