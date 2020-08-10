The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Teams back on the pitch after short break

Maccabi Tel Aviv blanks Beersheba in 1st leg of Champions Cup duel • Donis to be named coach

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN  
AUGUST 10, 2020 22:09
GREEK GIORGOS DONIS arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport this week ahead of being named as the new coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv. (photo credit: DANNY MARON)
GREEK GIORGOS DONIS arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport this week ahead of being named as the new coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: DANNY MARON)
The Israel soccer 2020/21 season got under way this week after less than a month off with Champions Cup and Toto Cup action around the country.
Maccabi Tel Aviv easily disposed of Hapoel Beersheba 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions Cup held at Teddy Stadium as the Southern Reds will have to play their home games for the time being in the capital city due to issues with the roof at Turner Stadium in Beersheba.
The yellow-and-blue outplayed the hosts for the full 90 minutes as striker Nick Blackman scored a pair of goals which will carry over to Thursday night’s second leg at Bloomfield Stadium.
Blackman found the back of the net in the eighth minute from the box as he pounced on Eylon Almog’s attempt to give Maccabi an early 1-0 lead. Less than a half hour later, youngster Eduardo Guerrero streaked down the flank and sent a pinpoint perfect pass that Blackman headed home for a 2-0 advantage ahead of the break.
Itamar Shviro was handed a red card in the 56th minute as Yossi Abukasis’s squad played the balance of the game with only 10 men. However, the visitors couldn’t capitalize on opportunities by Dor Peretz and Yonatan Cohen as interim coach Patrick van Leeuwen’s side took the two-goal victory into the return leg.
“It’s always great to win, especially today as it’s my birthday so it was a nice gift,” explained Van Leeuwen. “It’s important that we won in our first game as it gives us motivation going forward. We have a group of young players and although it’s not the final squad it’s a good chance to test them out. We still haven’t finished our preparations for our Champions League qualifiers that begin in a couple of weeks.”
Abukasis reflected on the setback.
“There’s nothing to take from this game,” said Beersheba’s disappointed coach. “There were very few things that we did well, especially in a horrific first half. We didn’t have any friendlies going into this game after we won the State Cup less than a month ago and we have a lot of work to do before our first European game.”
Also, Maccabi Tel Aviv was drawn to face Riga at home in Champions League first-round qualifying action in a match that will take place on either August 18 or 19. Should the yellow-and-blue pass that test it will play the winner of FC Flora Tallinn from Estonia and FK Suduva of Lithuania. Hapoel Beersheba will host Dinamo Batumi from Georgia in Europa League qualifying.
In other news, it’s expected that Maccabi will name Giorgos Donis as its next head coach after the 50-year-old Greek bench boss landed in Israel on Monday with his staff in order to sign a contract and take over from Vladimir Ivic, who won back to back league championships.
Elsewhere, Hapoel Tel Aviv slipped by Ashdod 1-0 at the port city thanks to a first-half penalty goal by Omri Altman. Gil Cohen pulled down Altman as he made his way towards the goal in the 24th minute as the attacking midfielder then stepped up to put the ball past a helpless Roie Mishpati for the lone strike of the game.
“We’re going through a difficult period of time,” said Hapoel coach Nir Klinger. “I hope that we will bring in some players that we are missing ahead of the league campaign. We had a tough time preparing so far because we had a number of players who had been in quarantine.”
Meanwhile, Maccabi Netanya defeated Hapoel Kfar Saba 3-0 to give brand new head coach Raymond Atteveld his first win with the club.
Hen Ezra used his left foot to slot home the opening strike thanks to a Yonas Malede cross. Malede was instrumental in Netanya’s second goal as he sent a through ball to Aviv Avraham, who scored to give the hosts a 2-0 lead in the 50th minute.
Thirty minutes later Gabi Kanichowsky was yanked down in the box and Malede – who had set up the first two goals – scored a perfect spot kick from 11 meters to wrap up an all-star performance and the win.
“After a 3-0 win, I’m happy with the result,” said Atteveld. “We try to play intense football when we don’t have the ball and we pressure the opponent. When we do have the ball we try to speed up the game and take advantage. It’s early in the season and we still have to get better.”
The Barak Bachar era at Maccabi Haifa started off on the right foot as the Greens downed Ironi Kiryat Shmona 1-0 in the northern capital. Ofri Arad’s ninth-minute header thanks to Muahammed Awad pass gave Haifa the win.
“This was our first game after two weeks of practice,” said Bachar. “There were some good things that we were able to do and we started the game off well. We will do everything we can to strengthen the team in the correct places and we will only bring in new players if it can upgrade the squad.”
Maccabi Haifa was also drawn to face FK Zeljeznicar from Bosnia at home in Europa League qualifying.
Beitar Jerusalem and Bnei Yehuda played to a goalless draw as Levi Garcia picked up what looked to be a hamstring injury for the yellow-and-black leading to some serious concern within the club.
“There is certainly some serious concern due to the injury,” explained Beitar coach Roni Levy. “Levi is an important player for us and we’re hoping that he is not too badly hurt.”
Jerusalem was drawn against Teuta Durrës and will travel to Albania for Europa League qualifying.
Bnei Sakhnin made sure that its Israel Premier comeback was a successful one as it blanked Hapoel Haifa 2-0.
In their first game back in the top flight after spending last season in the Leumit League, Eldad Shavit’s squad used a third-minute Ataa Jabar goal and a gorgeous Ihab Shami second-half volley from 25 meters out to take the victory.
“I’m proud of our young guys who will be the base of this team,” said a content Shavit. “However, we will have more experienced players added to the roster who will be able to complement the current squad.”
Maccabi Petah Tikva and Hapoel Hadera played to a 1-1 draw at the Moshava Stadium.
Roie Ronen gave Petah Tikva a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute as he jumped on an error by the Hadera defense to give his squad the lead. However, less than a minute later Asi Guma headed home the equalizer as the squads split the points.


Tags sports maccabi tel aviv israeli sports Maccabi Ashdod
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pass the budget By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Netanyahu vs. Gantz: A budget battle that has nothing to do with economics By JEFF BARAK
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Shimon Samuels The 30th anniversary of the outbreak of the Gulf War: A Cuban perspective By SHIMON SAMUELS
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by