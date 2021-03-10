Teen gunned down in Jaljulya, Arab violence out of control - council head

However, Rabi claimed that so far, this has not brought any results. Public Security Minister Amir Ohana promised on Army Radio earlier on Wednesday morning that crime in Arab society, "will see a significant difference within the next six months. We will bring a winning blow against crime!"However, Rabi claimed that so far, this has not brought any results.

"The situation is terrible – people are angry!" he continued, "They talked about violence, and after that they talked about crime families. I say it's a civil war." He reacted to the shooting that gunned down Ades and injured another 12-year-old."The situation is terrible – people are angry!" he continued, "They talked about violence, and after that they talked about crime families. I say it's a civil war."

When asked why the shooting occurred he responded that "there is no reason. There are shootings almost two to three times a week. You just hear about who is killed, but you don't know what goes on. Every tension among the youth ends in gunfire."

The shooting occurred just 50 meters from the police station, Rabi said. "The police have no values, and no control. Weapons circulate freely: We're talking about 400-500 unauthorized weapons."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}