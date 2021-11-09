The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tel Aviv University to build model for carbon neutrality

TAU’s “Green Campus Committee,” which is headed by TAU President Prof. Ariel Porat, will formulate a strategic plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions on campus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 01:53
Tel Aviv University Campus (photo credit: COURTESY TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Tel Aviv University Campus
(photo credit: COURTESY TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
TAU (Tel Aviv University) announced Monday that it will formulate a strategic plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, as well as improve the efficiency of energy use and resources, amid its goal to achieve carbon neutrality.
Several series of tests will be conducted by a team of academic and administrative experts appointed by TAU’s “Green Campus Committee,” which is headed by TAU President Prof. Ariel Porat. TAU will then formulate a strategic plan for reducing greenhouse gas emissions on campus.
The Green Campus Committee launched a comprehensive inspection to assess the overall carbon and water footprint of all TAU activities both on and off-campus roughly a year ago. The analysis assesses the following: 
  • Energy and water consumption
  • Construction and landscaping impacts
  • Waste production
  • Transportation to and on campus
The report’s findings are expected to be released in the near future.
“TAU established an initiative for carbon neutrality about a year ago – the first of its kind at an Israeli university. Currently, we are completing the initial inspection, and its findings will serve as a foundation for a strategic plan that will significantly reduce the campus’ carbon footprint, and eventually bring us as close as possible to carbon neutrality,” said TAU President Porat.
“We hope that other institutions will join us. Time is running out and we must act immediately,” he added.
TAU President Prof. Ariel Porat (credit: COURTESY TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY) TAU President Prof. Ariel Porat (credit: COURTESY TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
The announcement comes concurrently with the UN’s ongoing COP26 Climate Conference and is of particular interest to the climate-conscious student body at TAU, as Lior Hazan, Chair of TAU’s Student Union, confirmed. “The climate crisis is spreading and intensifying, causing great concern. It is no longer something occurring far away, it is happening right here and now.
“Students must become leading ambassadors of this cause, since they are the future of society, industry, and leadership,” Hazan declared.


Tags tel aviv university climate climate change global warming
