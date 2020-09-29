Temple Coins introduces limited-edition Abraham Accords medallion

Temple Coins minted a commemorative medallion in honor of the signing of the Abraham Accords between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, the coin maker announced in a statement.The coin, designed by numismatic artist Aharon Shavo, shows a front face design emblazoned with the Israeli and UAE flags displayed prominently flying over the silhouette of Jerusalem's Old City conjoined with the Abu Dhabi skylines. Engraved below the skyline are the words "Abraham Accord," written in Arabic, Hebrew and English. The biblical founder of Judaism, Abraham, is referred to in the Christian faith as such, in Arabic he is known as "Ibrahim" and in Hebrew he is known as "Avraham."The minter believes no better person "symbolizes the potential for unity among all these three great faiths."The medal's front design also features an eagle holding an olive branch and arrows accompanied by the Seal of the President of the United States to mark the American representation in solidifying the accords. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });For the back of the medal, the minter decided to feature a sword that wrings into "symbols of peace, prosperity, agricultural and technological advancement," alluding to the words of the prophet Isiah "And they shall beat their swords into ploughshares." The minter also incorporated a quote from the Qur'an on the medallion, "And if one inclines towards peace, it inclines towards you," accompanied by a quote from the prophet Jeremiah, "For I will give you lasting peace in this place.""These quotes encapsulate the central teachings of the faiths of Abraham; Judaism, Christianity and Islam, that one has a moral duty to seek out and embrace peace," said Temple Coins Director Jason Glick.United States President Donald Trump's signature finishes off the design on the back, to honor his commitment to the signed accords.The limited-edition Abraham Accords medal is available to purchase at www.Temple-Coins.com. The cost of the coin is $150 - Temple Coins notes the medallion will only be offered for a limited time.