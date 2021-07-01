The Communications Ministry announced on Wednesday that it would hold a professional discussion next week concerning Army Radio and regional stations. The discussion is being held by the request of Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel, after he was contacted by Army Radio employees concerning the intention to shut down the military radio station.
According to the Communications Ministry, Hendel had previously stated that there is no place for a military radio station that deals with current affairs, and he is leaning towards adopting an approach of increasing competition on national frequencies.
Handel stated his intention to examine the process of turning Army Radio into a commercial station or another station in the public broadcasting corporation. In addition, he will examine the use of frequency resources to allow additional stations to enter the national market.
The Communications Ministry stated that it had taken part in a committee set up by the Defense Ministry, and that with the return of the communications minister to the ministry, a re-examination of the ministry's position began.
